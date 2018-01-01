JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » SIL Investments Ltd

SIL Investments Ltd.

BSE: 521194 Sector: Financials
NSE: SILINV ISIN Code: INE923A01015
BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 372.70 -19.60
(-5.00%)
OPEN

383.10

 HIGH

391.00

 LOW

372.70
NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar 367.80 -19.35
(-5.00%)
OPEN

395.05

 HIGH

395.05

 LOW

367.80
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 383.10
PREVIOUS CLOSE 392.30
VOLUME 2115
52-Week high 579.15
52-Week low 141.00
P/E 4.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 395
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 372.70
Sell Qty 483.00
OPEN 383.10
CLOSE 392.30
VOLUME 2115
52-Week high 579.15
52-Week low 141.00
P/E 4.09
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 395
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 372.70
Sell Qty 483.00

About SIL Investments Ltd.

SIL Investments Ltd

Incorporated in 1933, Sutlej Industries Ltd., formerly known as Sutlej Cotton Mills (SCML), engaged in spinning, processing and pressing of cotton. The company's unit, Rajasthan Textile Mills, was awarded the certificate of merit by the President of India for achieving a meritorious performance in the field of exports in 1991-92. It was also recognised by the Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Pro...> More

SIL Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   395
EPS - TTM () [*S] 91.08
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.09
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   15.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.38
Book Value / Share () [*S] 222.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.67
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SIL Investments Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 77.64 4.55 1606.37
Other Income 0.08 0.07 14.29
Total Income 77.72 4.62 1582.25
Total Expenses 0.68 0.4 70
Operating Profit 77.04 4.22 1725.59
Net Profit 60.22 2.13 2727.23
Equity Capital 10.61 10.61 -
> More on SIL Investments Ltd Financials Results

SIL Investments Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Finkurve Fin. 51.30 0.00 495.56
Mahanivesh (I) 438.75 0.00 438.75
5Paisa Capital 329.95 4.75 420.36
SIL Investments 372.70 -5.00 395.06
Generic Engineer 240.00 1.98 392.64
Kiran Vyapar 148.25 0.75 384.26
Vaarad Vent. 14.05 -4.42 351.11
> More on SIL Investments Ltd Peer Group

SIL Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.75
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.02
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.70
Custodians 0.00
Other 18.47
> More on SIL Investments Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SIL Investments Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.66% -14.30% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -18.69% -16.03% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -20.57% -26.44% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 106.77% 104.16% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 146.82% 143.82% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 441.32% 424.31% 17.24% 19.02%

SIL Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 372.70
391.00
Week Low/High 372.70
437.00
Month Low/High 372.70
505.00
YEAR Low/High 141.00
579.00
All TIME Low/High 22.70
579.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for SIL Investments: