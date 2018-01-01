SIL Investments Ltd.
|BSE: 521194
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SILINV
|ISIN Code: INE923A01015
|BSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|372.70
|
-19.60
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
383.10
|
HIGH
391.00
|
LOW
372.70
|NSE LIVE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|367.80
|
-19.35
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
395.05
|
HIGH
395.05
|
LOW
367.80
|OPEN
|383.10
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|392.30
|VOLUME
|2115
|52-Week high
|579.15
|52-Week low
|141.00
|P/E
|4.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|395
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|372.70
|Sell Qty
|483.00
|OPEN
|395.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|387.15
|VOLUME
|13812
|52-Week high
|581.70
|52-Week low
|132.20
|P/E
|4.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|395
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|367.80
|Sell Qty
|555.00
|OPEN
|383.10
|CLOSE
|392.30
|VOLUME
|2115
|52-Week high
|579.15
|52-Week low
|141.00
|P/E
|4.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|395
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|372.70
|Sell Qty
|483.00
|OPEN
|395.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|387.15
|VOLUME
|13812
|52-Week high
|581.70
|52-Week low
|132.20
|P/E
|4.09
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|395.06
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|367.80
|Sell Qty
|555.00
About SIL Investments Ltd.
Incorporated in 1933, Sutlej Industries Ltd., formerly known as Sutlej Cotton Mills (SCML), engaged in spinning, processing and pressing of cotton. The company's unit, Rajasthan Textile Mills, was awarded the certificate of merit by the President of India for achieving a meritorious performance in the field of exports in 1991-92. It was also recognised by the Synthetic and Rayon Textile Export Pro...> More
SIL Investments Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|395
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|91.08
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.09
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|15.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.38
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|222.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.67
SIL Investments Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|77.64
|4.55
|1606.37
|Other Income
|0.08
|0.07
|14.29
|Total Income
|77.72
|4.62
|1582.25
|Total Expenses
|0.68
|0.4
|70
|Operating Profit
|77.04
|4.22
|1725.59
|Net Profit
|60.22
|2.13
|2727.23
|Equity Capital
|10.61
|10.61
|-
SIL Investments Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Finkurve Fin.
|51.30
|0.00
|495.56
|Mahanivesh (I)
|438.75
|0.00
|438.75
|5Paisa Capital
|329.95
|4.75
|420.36
|SIL Investments
|372.70
|-5.00
|395.06
|Generic Engineer
|240.00
|1.98
|392.64
|Kiran Vyapar
|148.25
|0.75
|384.26
|Vaarad Vent.
|14.05
|-4.42
|351.11
SIL Investments Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SIL Investments Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.66%
|-14.30%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-18.69%
|-16.03%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-20.57%
|-26.44%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|106.77%
|104.16%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|146.82%
|143.82%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|441.32%
|424.31%
|17.24%
|19.02%
SIL Investments Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|372.70
|
|391.00
|Week Low/High
|372.70
|
|437.00
|Month Low/High
|372.70
|
|505.00
|YEAR Low/High
|141.00
|
|579.00
|All TIME Low/High
|22.70
|
|579.00
Quick Links for SIL Investments:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices