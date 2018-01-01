JUST IN
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.

BSE: 531738 Sector: Financials
NSE: PRASGLOFIN ISIN Code: INE913A01024
BSE 11:24 | 05 Mar 0.03 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

0.03

 HIGH

0.03

 LOW

0.03
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
About Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

Incorporated in 1983 as Public Limited Company, Prashant Products & Holdings Limited was subsequently changed to Prashant Global Finance Limited in 1985 and finally to Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Ram Babu Kabra. The company is engaged in the business of Financial Services. As a part of the diversification programme the company had set up 2.46 MW wind far...> More

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.06 0.12 -50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.06 0.12 -50
Total Expenses 0.12 0.18 -33.33
Operating Profit -0.06 -0.06 -
Net Profit -0.06 -0.06 0
Equity Capital 12.97 12.97 -
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jupiter Inds. 4.27 0.00 0.43
DFL Infra 0.72 0.00 0.43
GSL Securities 1.26 0.80 0.41
Silicon Valley 0.03 0.00 0.39
MILGREY FIN.&INV 12.74 4.94 0.31
Sunrise Indl. 5.79 4.89 0.29
Stellant Secu. 3.60 -1.10 0.27
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.74
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 50.87
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -84.21% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.03
0.03
Week Low/High 0.03
0.00
Month Low/High 0.03
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.03
0.00
All TIME Low/High 0.03
11.00

