Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd

Incorporated in 1983 as Public Limited Company, Prashant Products & Holdings Limited was subsequently changed to Prashant Global Finance Limited in 1985 and finally to Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Ram Babu Kabra. The company is engaged in the business of Financial Services. As a part of the diversification programme the company had set up 2.46 MW wind far...> More