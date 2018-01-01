You are here » Home
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.
|BSE: 531738
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: PRASGLOFIN
|ISIN Code: INE913A01024
About Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd.
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd
Incorporated in 1983 as Public Limited Company, Prashant Products & Holdings Limited was subsequently changed to Prashant Global Finance Limited in 1985 and finally to Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd. The company was originally promoted by Ram Babu Kabra.
The company is engaged in the business of Financial Services. As a part of the diversification programme the company had set up 2.46 MW wind far...> More
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.06
|0.12
|-50
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.06
|0.12
|-50
|Total Expenses
|0.12
|0.18
|-33.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.06
|-0.06
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.06
|-0.06
|0
|Equity Capital
|12.97
|12.97
| -
Silicon Valley Infotech Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-84.21%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
|Today's Low/High
|0.03
|
|0.03
|Week Low/High
|0.03
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.03
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.03
|
|0.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.03
|
|11.00
