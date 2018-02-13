Silver Oak (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531635
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE870J01019
|BSE 13:44 | 05 Feb
|Silver Oak (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Silver Oak (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|12.93
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|13.60
|VOLUME
|500
|52-Week high
|17.60
|52-Week low
|11.21
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|12.92
|Buy Qty
|500.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Silver Oak (India) Ltd.
Silveroak (India) was incorporated in Nov.'84 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. It was promoted by Pradeep Jaiswal, Rajendra Jaiswal and Anil Oza. The company has set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and the company has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an inst...> More
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.71
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.93
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Showing Grievance Redressel Mechanism For Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
-
Revised Financial Result For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March 2017.
-
Revised Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone) For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.12
|-
|Other Income
|0.14
|-
|Total Income
|0.25
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.25
|0.41
|-39.02
|Operating Profit
|-0.41
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.12
|-0.42
|71.43
|Equity Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|-
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ravikumar Distll
|13.65
|-1.44
|32.76
|Winsome Brew.
|9.22
|0.11
|25.51
|Piccadily Sugar
|6.49
|-0.15
|15.09
|Silver Oak (I)
|12.93
|-4.93
|4.90
|Mount Shivalik
|5.25
|5.00
|3.18
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.93
|
|12.93
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.93
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|12.93
|YEAR Low/High
|11.21
|
|18.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.20
|
|55.00
Quick Links for Silver Oak (India):
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices