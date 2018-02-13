JUST IN
Silver Oak (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531635 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE870J01019
BSE 13:44 | 05 Feb Silver Oak (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Silver Oak (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 12.93
PREVIOUS CLOSE 13.60
VOLUME 500
52-Week high 17.60
52-Week low 11.21
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 12.92
Buy Qty 500.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Silver Oak (India) Ltd.

Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Silveroak (India) was incorporated in Nov.'84 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. It was promoted by Pradeep Jaiswal, Rajendra Jaiswal and Anil Oza. The company has set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and the company has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an inst...> More

Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.71
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.93
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.12 -
Other Income 0.14 -
Total Income 0.25 -
Total Expenses 0.25 0.41 -39.02
Operating Profit -0.41 -
Net Profit -0.12 -0.42 71.43
Equity Capital 3.79 3.79 -
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ravikumar Distll 13.65 -1.44 32.76
Winsome Brew. 9.22 0.11 25.51
Piccadily Sugar 6.49 -0.15 15.09
Silver Oak (I) 12.93 -4.93 4.90
Mount Shivalik 5.25 5.00 3.18
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 33.85
Custodians 0.00
Other 66.15
Silver Oak (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Silver Oak (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.93
12.93
Week Low/High 0.00
12.93
Month Low/High 0.00
12.93
YEAR Low/High 11.21
18.00
All TIME Low/High 1.20
55.00

