Silver Oak (India) Ltd

Silveroak (India) was incorporated in Nov.'84 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Dec.'93. It was promoted by Pradeep Jaiswal, Rajendra Jaiswal and Anil Oza. The company has set up a manufacturing and bottling plant at Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh and the company has facilities for blending and bottling for Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL), with an inst...> More