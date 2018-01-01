You are here » Home
Silveroak Commercial Ltd.
|BSE: 512197
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE798C01017
|
BSE
LIVE
15:40 | 08 Mar
|
5.24
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
5.24
|
HIGH
5.24
|
LOW
5.24
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Silveroak Commercial Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.24
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.24
|VOLUME
|1019
|52-Week high
|5.24
|52-Week low
|2.09
|P/E
|2.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|5.24
|Buy Qty
|781.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.24
|CLOSE
|5.24
|VOLUME
|1019
|52-Week high
|5.24
|52-Week low
|2.09
|P/E
|2.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|5.24
|Buy Qty
|781.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.76
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Silveroak Commercial Ltd.
Silveroak Commercial Ltd
Silveroak Commercials Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 11th April 1985.The Company came out with a public issue in the year of 1993 and filed prospectus for the public issue of 2300000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. By this prospectus the company sought listing on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Post issue Paid up Capital of the company was Rs. 2400000.In the year of 2000 for requir...> More
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Silveroak Commercial Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.2
|9.12
|-53.95
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|4.21
|9.13
|-53.89
|Total Expenses
|3.67
|8.54
|-57.03
|Operating Profit
|0.53
|0.59
|-10.17
|Net Profit
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Equity Capital
|2.75
|2.75
| -
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Peer Group
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.55%
|-0.42%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.08%
|-0.39%
|3 Month
|64.26%
|NA
|2.12%
|1.45%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.51%
|4.83%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.22%
|16.66%
|3 Year
|-21.56%
|NA
|17.28%
|18.93%
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.24
|
|5.24
|Week Low/High
|5.24
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.98
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.09
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.09
|
|16.00
