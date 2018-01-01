JUST IN
Silveroak Commercial Ltd.

BSE: 512197 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE798C01017
BSE LIVE 15:40 | 08 Mar 5.24 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

5.24

 HIGH

5.24

 LOW

5.24
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Silveroak Commercial Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Silveroak Commercial Ltd.

Silveroak Commercial Ltd

Silveroak Commercials Limited is a Public Limited Company incorporated on 11th April 1985.The Company came out with a public issue in the year of 1993 and filed prospectus for the public issue of 2300000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each. By this prospectus the company sought listing on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. Post issue Paid up Capital of the company was Rs. 2400000.In the year of 2000 for requir...

Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.90
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.76
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.79
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.35
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.2 9.12 -53.95
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 4.21 9.13 -53.89
Total Expenses 3.67 8.54 -57.03
Operating Profit 0.53 0.59 -10.17
Net Profit 0.03 0.04 -25
Equity Capital 2.75 2.75 -
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trans Asia Corpo 3.04 4.83 1.58
SPS Intl. 4.75 -5.00 1.53
Yarn Syndicate 4.05 -4.26 1.52
Silveroak Comm 5.24 0.00 1.44
Exotic Coal 3.61 -5.00 1.42
Ambitious Plasto 2.37 -1.66 1.38
Atlanta Devcon 0.95 0.00 1.34
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 15.08
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 81.45
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.47
Silveroak Commercial Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.55% -0.42%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.08% -0.39%
3 Month 64.26% NA 2.12% 1.45%
6 Month NA NA 5.51% 4.83%
1 Year NA NA 17.22% 16.66%
3 Year -21.56% NA 17.28% 18.93%

Silveroak Commercial Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.24
5.24
Week Low/High 5.24
5.00
Month Low/High 4.98
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.09
5.00
All TIME Low/High 2.09
16.00

