Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Simmonds Marshall Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. The Company caters to the automotive and industrial sectors a...> More