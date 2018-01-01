Simmonds Marshall Ltd.
|BSE: 507998
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE657D01021
|BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar
|109.05
|
-4.70
(-4.13%)
|
OPEN
117.95
|
HIGH
117.95
|
LOW
109.05
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Simmonds Marshall Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|117.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|113.75
|VOLUME
|8502
|52-Week high
|144.40
|52-Week low
|72.00
|P/E
|16.83
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|122
|Buy Price
|109.05
|Buy Qty
|102.00
|Sell Price
|111.75
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Simmonds Marshall Ltd.
Simmonds Marshall Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. The Company caters to the automotive and industrial sectors a...> More
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|122
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|6.48
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|16.83
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|31 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.44
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|50.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.18
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint Under Reg. 13(3) Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 For Quarter Ended 3
-
Financial Results For The Quarter / Half Year Ended September 30 2017
-
-
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|46.18
|35.67
|29.46
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Total Income
|46.21
|35.71
|29.4
|Total Expenses
|40.32
|32
|26
|Operating Profit
|5.89
|3.71
|58.76
|Net Profit
|2.88
|1.33
|116.54
|Equity Capital
|2.24
|2.24
|-
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Pradeep Metals
|99.60
|0.10
|172.01
|National Fitting
|203.00
|0.10
|168.90
|Metalyst Forg.
|32.00
|4.92
|139.36
|Simm. Marshall
|109.05
|-4.13
|122.14
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
|Uni Abex Alloy
|579.00
|4.70
|114.64
|Kalyani Forge
|296.00
|-0.12
|107.74
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.98%
|NA
|0.21%
|-0.79%
|1 Month
|-4.01%
|NA
|-1.40%
|-0.76%
|3 Month
|0.69%
|NA
|1.78%
|1.07%
|6 Month
|32.50%
|NA
|5.16%
|4.43%
|1 Year
|19.77%
|NA
|16.84%
|16.22%
|3 Year
|42.92%
|NA
|16.90%
|18.48%
Simmonds Marshall Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|109.05
|
|117.95
|Week Low/High
|108.20
|
|127.00
|Month Low/High
|106.60
|
|129.00
|YEAR Low/High
|72.00
|
|144.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.31
|
|144.00
