Simmonds Marshall Ltd.

BSE: 507998 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE657D01021
BSE LIVE 14:42 | 12 Mar 109.05 -4.70
(-4.13%)
OPEN

117.95

 HIGH

117.95

 LOW

109.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Simmonds Marshall Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 117.95
PREVIOUS CLOSE 113.75
VOLUME 8502
52-Week high 144.40
52-Week low 72.00
P/E 16.83
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 122
Buy Price 109.05
Buy Qty 102.00
Sell Price 111.75
Sell Qty 5.00
About Simmonds Marshall Ltd.

Simmonds Marshall Ltd

Simmonds Marshall Limited is an India-based company. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of nyloc self locking nuts (industrial fasteners). Its products include cleveloc self-locking nut, nyloc self-locking nut, u-nuts and wheel nuts, cap nuts, castle nuts, hose fitting nuts, flange nuts, cage nuts and weld nuts. The Company caters to the automotive and industrial sectors a...> More

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   122
EPS - TTM () [*S] 6.48
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 16.83
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 31 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.44
Book Value / Share () [*S] 50.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.18
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 46.18 35.67 29.46
Other Income 0.03 0.04 -25
Total Income 46.21 35.71 29.4
Total Expenses 40.32 32 26
Operating Profit 5.89 3.71 58.76
Net Profit 2.88 1.33 116.54
Equity Capital 2.24 2.24 -
> More on Simmonds Marshall Ltd Financials Results

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Pradeep Metals 99.60 0.10 172.01
National Fitting 203.00 0.10 168.90
Metalyst Forg. 32.00 4.92 139.36
Simm. Marshall 109.05 -4.13 122.14
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 579.00 4.70 114.64
Kalyani Forge 296.00 -0.12 107.74
> More on Simmonds Marshall Ltd Peer Group

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.67
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 1.96
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 31.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.34
> More on Simmonds Marshall Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.98% NA 0.21% -0.79%
1 Month -4.01% NA -1.40% -0.76%
3 Month 0.69% NA 1.78% 1.07%
6 Month 32.50% NA 5.16% 4.43%
1 Year 19.77% NA 16.84% 16.22%
3 Year 42.92% NA 16.90% 18.48%

Simmonds Marshall Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 109.05
117.95
Week Low/High 108.20
127.00
Month Low/High 106.60
129.00
YEAR Low/High 72.00
144.00
All TIME Low/High 0.31
144.00

