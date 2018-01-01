JUST IN
Simplex Castings Ltd.

BSE: 513472 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SIMPLEXCAS ISIN Code: INE658D01011
BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar 154.00 5.90
(3.98%)
OPEN

152.95

 HIGH

154.70

 LOW

147.00
NSE LIVE 00:00 | 07 Jan Simplex Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Simplex Castings Ltd.

Simplex Castings Ltd

Registered as a partnership firm in 1971, Simplex Castings was incorporated on 30 Jan.'80 and went public in 1993. It was promoted by H B Shah and Arvind K Shah.The company manufactures heavy castings in grey cast iron, alloy cast iron, stainless steel and steel. The products of the company go mainly to steel plants, power plants, mining and cement plants, Defence and the Railways. Main produc...> More

Simplex Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   92
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.29
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 29.11
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.34
Book Value / Share () [*S] 137.99
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.12
Simplex Castings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 79.12 30.2 161.99
Other Income 0.27 0.13 107.69
Total Income 79.39 30.33 161.75
Total Expenses 73.23 26.02 181.44
Operating Profit 6.16 4.31 42.92
Net Profit 0.94 -0.72 230.56
Equity Capital 5.98 5.98 -
Simplex Castings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KIC Metaliks 164.85 -1.99 117.04
Uni Abex Alloy 580.00 4.88 114.84
Kalyani Forge 291.00 -1.81 105.92
Simplex Casting 154.00 3.98 92.09
Magna Electrocas 169.00 1.65 77.40
Porwal Auto Comp 50.00 -0.99 75.50
Tayo Rolls 64.75 2.78 66.43
Simplex Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 57.64
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 25.34
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.00
Simplex Castings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 7.17% NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -4.35% NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month 1.15% NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month 30.07% NA 5.47% 4.95%
1 Year 48.22% NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year 305.26% NA 17.24% 19.07%

Simplex Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 147.00
154.70
Week Low/High 138.05
154.70
Month Low/High 138.05
173.00
YEAR Low/High 92.00
177.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
177.00

