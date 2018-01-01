Simplex Castings Ltd.
|BSE: 513472
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SIMPLEXCAS
|ISIN Code: INE658D01011
|BSE LIVE 15:29 | 12 Mar
|154.00
|
5.90
(3.98%)
|
OPEN
152.95
|
HIGH
154.70
|
LOW
147.00
|NSE LIVE 00:00 | 07 Jan
|Simplex Castings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|152.95
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|148.10
|VOLUME
|16275
|52-Week high
|176.60
|52-Week low
|92.00
|P/E
|29.11
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|92
|Buy Price
|147.25
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|154.00
|Sell Qty
|374.00
About Simplex Castings Ltd.
Registered as a partnership firm in 1971, Simplex Castings was incorporated on 30 Jan.'80 and went public in 1993. It was promoted by H B Shah and Arvind K Shah.The company manufactures heavy castings in grey cast iron, alloy cast iron, stainless steel and steel. The products of the company go mainly to steel plants, power plants, mining and cement plants, Defence and the Railways. Main produc...> More
Simplex Castings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|92
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.29
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|29.11
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.34
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|137.99
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.12
Announcement
-
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Newspaper Publication
-
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31St December 2017.
-
-
Simplex Castings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|79.12
|30.2
|161.99
|Other Income
|0.27
|0.13
|107.69
|Total Income
|79.39
|30.33
|161.75
|Total Expenses
|73.23
|26.02
|181.44
|Operating Profit
|6.16
|4.31
|42.92
|Net Profit
|0.94
|-0.72
|230.56
|Equity Capital
|5.98
|5.98
|-
Simplex Castings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KIC Metaliks
|164.85
|-1.99
|117.04
|Uni Abex Alloy
|580.00
|4.88
|114.84
|Kalyani Forge
|291.00
|-1.81
|105.92
|Simplex Casting
|154.00
|3.98
|92.09
|Magna Electrocas
|169.00
|1.65
|77.40
|Porwal Auto Comp
|50.00
|-0.99
|75.50
|Tayo Rolls
|64.75
|2.78
|66.43
Simplex Castings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Simplex Castings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|7.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-4.35%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|1.15%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|30.07%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.95%
|1 Year
|48.22%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|305.26%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.07%
Simplex Castings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|147.00
|
|154.70
|Week Low/High
|138.05
|
|154.70
|Month Low/High
|138.05
|
|173.00
|YEAR Low/High
|92.00
|
|177.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|177.00
