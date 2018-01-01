You are here » Home
» Company
» Simplex Infrastructures Ltd
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.
|BSE: 523838
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: SIMPLEXINF
|ISIN Code: INE059B01024
|
BSE
15:48 | 12 Mar
|
538.75
|
-26.25
(-4.65%)
|
OPEN
568.85
|
HIGH
569.15
|
LOW
536.05
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
544.30
|
-20.50
(-3.63%)
|
OPEN
564.90
|
HIGH
575.05
|
LOW
540.50
|OPEN
|568.85
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|565.00
|VOLUME
|7335
|52-Week high
|650.00
|52-Week low
|272.20
|P/E
|17.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,664
|Buy Price
|538.75
|Buy Qty
|367.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|564.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|564.80
|VOLUME
|49079
|52-Week high
|654.50
|52-Week low
|273.55
|P/E
|17.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,664
|Buy Price
|543.10
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|544.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|568.85
|CLOSE
|565.00
|VOLUME
|7335
|52-Week high
|650.00
|52-Week low
|272.20
|P/E
|17.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,664
|Buy Price
|538.75
|Buy Qty
|367.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|564.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|564.80
|VOLUME
|49079
|52-Week high
|654.50
|52-Week low
|273.55
|P/E
|17.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2664.12
|Buy Price
|543.10
|Buy Qty
|41.00
|Sell Price
|544.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd
Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is one of the most exciting global companies engaged in significant industrial and public infrastructure development, the oldest company was incorporated on 19th December 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later the company was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. SIL provides the service...> More
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1360.06
|1386.44
|-1.9
|Other Income
|21.73
|34.44
|-36.9
|Total Income
|1381.79
|1420.88
|-2.75
|Total Expenses
|1181.58
|1227.11
|-3.71
|Operating Profit
|200.21
|193.77
|3.32
|Net Profit
|31.09
|18.4
|68.97
|Equity Capital
|9.93
|9.93
| -
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.21%
|-4.60%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.39%
|-5.36%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-4.58%
|-4.68%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.03%
|21.71%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|95.13%
|91.32%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|13.06%
|15.53%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|536.05
|
|569.15
|Week Low/High
|536.05
|
|592.00
|Month Low/High
|536.05
|
|597.00
|YEAR Low/High
|272.20
|
|650.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.70
|
|774.00
Quick Links for Simplex Infrastructures: