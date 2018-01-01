JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Simplex Infrastructures Ltd

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.

BSE: 523838 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: SIMPLEXINF ISIN Code: INE059B01024
BSE 15:48 | 12 Mar 538.75 -26.25
(-4.65%)
OPEN

568.85

 HIGH

569.15

 LOW

536.05
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 544.30 -20.50
(-3.63%)
OPEN

564.90

 HIGH

575.05

 LOW

540.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 568.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 565.00
VOLUME 7335
52-Week high 650.00
52-Week low 272.20
P/E 17.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,664
Buy Price 538.75
Buy Qty 367.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 568.85
CLOSE 565.00
VOLUME 7335
52-Week high 650.00
52-Week low 272.20
P/E 17.25
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,664
Buy Price 538.75
Buy Qty 367.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Simplex Infrastructures Ltd.

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd

Simplex Infrastructures Limited (SIL) is one of the most exciting global companies engaged in significant industrial and public infrastructure development, the oldest company was incorporated on 19th December 1924 under the control of H.P. Lancaster of the United Kingdom, and later the company was taken over by the Kolkata-based Mundra family after the Indian independence. SIL provides the service...> More

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,664
EPS - TTM () [*S] 31.23
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.25
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.09
Book Value / Share () [*S] 319.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.68
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1360.06 1386.44 -1.9
Other Income 21.73 34.44 -36.9
Total Income 1381.79 1420.88 -2.75
Total Expenses 1181.58 1227.11 -3.71
Operating Profit 200.21 193.77 3.32
Net Profit 31.09 18.4 68.97
Equity Capital 9.93 9.93 -
> More on Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Financials Results

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
JP Associates 14.70 5.38 3575.70
Hind.Construct. 31.25 0.64 3173.44
ITD Cem 167.95 -0.18 2885.38
Simplex Infra 538.75 -4.65 2664.12
Welspun Enterp 159.80 3.06 2361.36
Mahindra Life. 447.20 3.69 2295.48
JMC Projects 562.20 1.79 1887.87
> More on Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Peer Group

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.33
Banks/FIs 1.11
FIIs 1.50
Insurance 0.01
Mutual Funds 17.66
Indian Public 12.43
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.94
> More on Simplex Infrastructures Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.21% -4.60% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.39% -5.36% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -4.58% -4.68% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.03% 21.71% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 95.13% 91.32% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 13.06% 15.53% 17.24% 19.01%

Simplex Infrastructures Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 536.05
569.15
Week Low/High 536.05
592.00
Month Low/High 536.05
597.00
YEAR Low/High 272.20
650.00
All TIME Low/High 2.70
774.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Simplex Infrastructures: