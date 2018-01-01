Simplex Realty Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'12 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, The Simplex Mills (SML) was initially managed by Allen Brothers & Company (Bombay). In 1932, the managing agency was taken over by Forbes cambell & Company. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. At the time of the takeover, SML was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately afte...> More