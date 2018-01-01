Simplex Realty Ltd.
|BSE: 503229
|Sector: Infrastructure
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE167H01014
|BSE LIVE 12:50 | 09 Mar
|95.80
|
-0.20
(-0.21%)
|
OPEN
97.50
|
HIGH
97.50
|
LOW
95.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Simplex Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|97.50
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|96.00
|VOLUME
|210
|52-Week high
|132.15
|52-Week low
|85.30
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|95.80
|Buy Qty
|9.00
|Sell Price
|100.00
|Sell Qty
|90.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Simplex Realty Ltd.
Incorporated in Nov.'12 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, The Simplex Mills (SML) was initially managed by Allen Brothers & Company (Bombay). In 1932, the managing agency was taken over by Forbes cambell & Company. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. At the time of the takeover, SML was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately afte...> More
Simplex Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|29
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|28 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.84
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|382.39
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
Board Meeting For Simplex Realty Limited Will Be Held On Friday 2Nd February 2018 Inter-Alia To Cons
-
Statement Of Investors Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
-
Outcome Of The Board Meeting Along With Limited Review Report For Adoption Of The Un-Audited Financi
-
-
Board Meeting For Simplex Realty Limited Will Be Held On Thursday 2Nd November 2017 Inter-Alia To Co
Simplex Realty Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|4.04
|0.69
|485.51
|Other Income
|1.47
|1.58
|-6.96
|Total Income
|5.51
|2.27
|142.73
|Total Expenses
|5.65
|2.52
|124.21
|Operating Profit
|-0.14
|-0.24
|41.67
|Net Profit
|-0.17
|-0.19
|10.53
|Equity Capital
|2.99
|2.99
|-
Simplex Realty Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|SVP Housing
|26.30
|6.05
|29.40
|Citadel Realty
|77.70
|-0.83
|29.22
|MVL
|0.48
|-4.00
|28.86
|Simplex Realty
|95.80
|-0.21
|28.64
|Country Condo
|3.39
|2.42
|26.31
|Bhanderi Infra.
|128.70
|-0.23
|26.13
|Pudumjee Industr
|13.45
|-1.47
|24.21
Simplex Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Simplex Realty Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-10.22%
|NA
|0.03%
|-0.99%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.58%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-13.19%
|NA
|1.59%
|0.87%
|6 Month
|1.38%
|NA
|4.97%
|4.23%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.62%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|-29.04%
|NA
|16.68%
|18.25%
Simplex Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|95.80
|
|97.50
|Week Low/High
|95.80
|
|110.00
|Month Low/High
|95.80
|
|114.00
|YEAR Low/High
|85.30
|
|132.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|700.00
