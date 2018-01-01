JUST IN
Simplex Realty Ltd.

BSE: 503229 Sector: Infrastructure
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE167H01014
BSE LIVE 12:50 | 09 Mar 95.80 -0.20
(-0.21%)
OPEN

97.50

 HIGH

97.50

 LOW

95.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Simplex Realty Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 97.50
PREVIOUS CLOSE 96.00
VOLUME 210
52-Week high 132.15
52-Week low 85.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 95.80
Buy Qty 9.00
Sell Price 100.00
Sell Qty 90.00
About Simplex Realty Ltd.

Simplex Realty Ltd

Incorporated in Nov.'12 to set up a composite textile manufacturing unit in Bombay, The Simplex Mills (SML) was initially managed by Allen Brothers & Company (Bombay). In 1932, the managing agency was taken over by Forbes cambell & Company. In 1960, S R Damani, took over the management. At the time of the takeover, SML was manufacturing and selling only unprocessed grey cloth. Immediately afte...> More

Simplex Realty Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 28 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.84
Book Value / Share () [*S] 382.39
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Simplex Realty Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 4.04 0.69 485.51
Other Income 1.47 1.58 -6.96
Total Income 5.51 2.27 142.73
Total Expenses 5.65 2.52 124.21
Operating Profit -0.14 -0.24 41.67
Net Profit -0.17 -0.19 10.53
Equity Capital 2.99 2.99 -
Simplex Realty Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
SVP Housing 26.30 6.05 29.40
Citadel Realty 77.70 -0.83 29.22
MVL 0.48 -4.00 28.86
Simplex Realty 95.80 -0.21 28.64
Country Condo 3.39 2.42 26.31
Bhanderi Infra. 128.70 -0.23 26.13
Pudumjee Industr 13.45 -1.47 24.21
Simplex Realty Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.23
Banks/FIs 0.33
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 25.96
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 19.35
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.13
Simplex Realty Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -10.22% NA 0.03% -0.99%
1 Month NA NA -1.58% -0.96%
3 Month -13.19% NA 1.59% 0.87%
6 Month 1.38% NA 4.97% 4.23%
1 Year NA NA 16.62% 15.99%
3 Year -29.04% NA 16.68% 18.25%

Simplex Realty Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 95.80
97.50
Week Low/High 95.80
110.00
Month Low/High 95.80
114.00
YEAR Low/High 85.30
132.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
700.00

