You are here » Home
» Company
» Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd.
|BSE: 504382
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE518H01018
|
BSE
LIVE
09:33 | 20 Aug
|
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|48.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|50.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|48.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2422.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|48.45
|Sell Qty
|7927.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2422.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|48.45
|CLOSE
|50.95
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|48.45
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2422.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|48.45
|Sell Qty
|7927.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2422.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|242.25
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd.
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd
Simplex Trading and Agencies was incorporated on July 09, 1981. The company is engaged in the business of finance and it is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). The current promoters of the company are Prasann Somany, S K Somany, Nalini Somany, Arvind Kumar Somany. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.88%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.85%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.98%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.34%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.63%
|16.12%
|3 Year
|-49.03%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.38%
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|48.45
|
|48.45
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|48.45
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|48.45
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|48.45
|All TIME Low/High
|0.10
|
|215.00
Quick Links for Simplex Trading & Agencies: