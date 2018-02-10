JUST IN
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd.

BSE: 504382 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE518H01018
BSE LIVE 09:33 | 20 Aug Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 48.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 50.95
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 48.45
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 2422.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 242
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 48.45
Sell Qty 7927.00
About Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd.

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd

Simplex Trading and Agencies was incorporated on July 09, 1981. The company is engaged in the business of finance and it is registered with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) as a Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC). The current promoters of the company are Prasann Somany, S K Somany, Nalini Somany, Arvind Kumar Somany. The company is based in Mumbai, India....> More

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   242
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2422.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.33
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -
Equity Capital 50 50 -
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
A.K.Capital Serv 410.00 0.12 270.60
Choice Intl. 134.00 4.69 268.00
Share India Sec. 105.00 -2.78 256.41
Simplex Trading 48.45 -4.91 242.25
Dhunseri Invest. 391.40 0.55 238.75
Indl. Inv. Trust 102.40 -4.97 230.91
Arman Financial 330.00 1.29 228.36
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 0.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 36.80
Custodians 0.00
Other 63.20
Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.88%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.85%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.98%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.34%
1 Year NA NA 16.63% 16.12%
3 Year -49.03% NA 16.70% 18.38%

Simplex Trading & Agencies Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 48.45
48.45
Week Low/High 0.00
48.45
Month Low/High 0.00
48.45
YEAR Low/High 0.00
48.45
All TIME Low/High 0.10
215.00

