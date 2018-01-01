Simran Farms Ltd

Simran Farms was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 and started its production in February, 25 1990 as a private Limited Company; and has been converted into Public Limited Company from 1993.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and laye...> More