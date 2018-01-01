Simran Farms Ltd.
|BSE: 519566
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE354D01017
|BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar
|148.00
|
2.20
(1.51%)
|
OPEN
151.00
|
HIGH
151.00
|
LOW
141.50
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Simran Farms Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|151.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|145.80
|VOLUME
|698
|52-Week high
|184.25
|52-Week low
|34.00
|P/E
|4.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|142.00
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|148.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
|OPEN
|151.00
|CLOSE
|145.80
|VOLUME
|698
|52-Week high
|184.25
|52-Week low
|34.00
|P/E
|4.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56
|Buy Price
|142.00
|Buy Qty
|24.00
|Sell Price
|148.00
|Sell Qty
|50.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|4.57
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|56.09
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Simran Farms Ltd.
Simran Farms was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 and started its production in February, 25 1990 as a private Limited Company; and has been converted into Public Limited Company from 1993.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and laye...> More
Simran Farms Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|56
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|32.35
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|4.57
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|8.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.60
Simran Farms Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|89.77
|106.47
|-15.69
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.08
|12.5
|Total Income
|89.86
|106.55
|-15.66
|Total Expenses
|85.71
|102.94
|-16.74
|Operating Profit
|4.15
|3.61
|14.96
|Net Profit
|2.46
|1.61
|52.8
|Equity Capital
|3.79
|3.79
|-
Simran Farms Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Gayatri BioOrga.
|7.52
|4.88
|59.25
|Ambition Mica
|39.50
|0.00
|58.93
|Starlog Enterp.
|48.40
|-0.21
|57.93
|Simran Farms
|148.00
|1.51
|56.09
|Presha Metall.
|38.95
|-4.88
|55.66
|Madhav Marbles
|61.20
|3.73
|54.77
|Mangalam Timber
|27.30
|1.87
|50.04
Simran Farms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Simran Farms Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.20%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-2.12%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|8.98%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|49.87%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|277.07%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|357.50%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Simran Farms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|141.50
|
|151.00
|Week Low/High
|137.25
|
|157.00
|Month Low/High
|132.00
|
|167.00
|YEAR Low/High
|34.00
|
|184.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.55
|
|184.00
Quick Links for Simran Farms:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices