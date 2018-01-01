JUST IN
Simran Farms Ltd.

BSE: 519566 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE354D01017
BSE 15:26 | 12 Mar 148.00 2.20
(1.51%)
OPEN

151.00

 HIGH

151.00

 LOW

141.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Simran Farms Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Simran Farms Ltd.

Simran Farms Ltd

Simran Farms was incorporated on 26th of October, 1984 and started its production in February, 25 1990 as a private Limited Company; and has been converted into Public Limited Company from 1993.The total installed capacity is 12,000 grower birds and 22,500 nos layer birds for the purpose of producing hatching eggs.Looking programme for increasing the capacity of grower birds to 36,000 nos and laye...> More

Simran Farms Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   56
EPS - TTM () [*S] 32.35
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 4.57
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   8.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.60
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Simran Farms Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 89.77 106.47 -15.69
Other Income 0.09 0.08 12.5
Total Income 89.86 106.55 -15.66
Total Expenses 85.71 102.94 -16.74
Operating Profit 4.15 3.61 14.96
Net Profit 2.46 1.61 52.8
Equity Capital 3.79 3.79 -
Simran Farms Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Gayatri BioOrga. 7.52 4.88 59.25
Ambition Mica 39.50 0.00 58.93
Starlog Enterp. 48.40 -0.21 57.93
Simran Farms 148.00 1.51 56.09
Presha Metall. 38.95 -4.88 55.66
Madhav Marbles 61.20 3.73 54.77
Mangalam Timber 27.30 1.87 50.04
Simran Farms Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 37.20
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 54.81
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.93
Simran Farms Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.20% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -2.12% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 8.98% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 49.87% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 277.07% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 357.50% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Simran Farms Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 141.50
151.00
Week Low/High 137.25
157.00
Month Low/High 132.00
167.00
YEAR Low/High 34.00
184.00
All TIME Low/High 0.55
184.00

