Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.
|BSE: 523023
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE985A01014
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|401.40
|
1.00
(0.25%)
|
OPEN
395.80
|
HIGH
404.45
|
LOW
395.80
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.
Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation (SHTL) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private limited company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL by virtue of a Kolkata High Court order. SHTL was converted into a public limited company in November 1981. SHTL has two divisions the hotel division and the travel division.
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|224
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.36
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|18.79
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|40.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|07 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|159.69
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.51
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.02
|12.53
|-12.05
|Other Income
|0.78
|1.21
|-35.54
|Total Income
|11.8
|13.74
|-14.12
|Total Expenses
|6.6
|6.52
|1.23
|Operating Profit
|5.2
|7.21
|-27.88
|Net Profit
|2.35
|3.46
|-32.08
|Equity Capital
|5.57
|5.57
|-
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Asian Hotels (W)
|264.25
|-1.95
|302.83
|Advani Hotels.
|59.70
|4.19
|275.81
|Kamat Hotels
|95.85
|1.59
|226.01
|Sinclairs Hotels
|401.40
|0.25
|223.58
|Fomento Resorts
|138.85
|8.48
|222.16
|Country Club Hos
|13.43
|0.00
|219.51
|Benares Hotels
|1310.00
|0.63
|170.30
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.06%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-1.73%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.09%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|26.56%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|17.70%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|75.98%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|395.80
|
|404.45
|Week Low/High
|385.10
|
|410.00
|Month Low/High
|385.10
|
|445.00
|YEAR Low/High
|281.00
|
|570.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.33
|
|570.00
