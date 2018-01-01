JUST IN
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.

BSE: 523023 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE985A01014
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 401.40 1.00
(0.25%)
OPEN

395.80

 HIGH

404.45

 LOW

395.80
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sinclairs Hotels Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Sinclairs Hotels Ltd.

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation (SHTL) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private limited company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL by virtue of a Kolkata High Court order. SHTL was converted into a public limited company in November 1981. SHTL has two divisions the hotel division and the travel division. The...> More

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   224
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.36
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.79
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   40.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 159.69
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.51
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.02 12.53 -12.05
Other Income 0.78 1.21 -35.54
Total Income 11.8 13.74 -14.12
Total Expenses 6.6 6.52 1.23
Operating Profit 5.2 7.21 -27.88
Net Profit 2.35 3.46 -32.08
Equity Capital 5.57 5.57 -
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Asian Hotels (W) 264.25 -1.95 302.83
Advani Hotels. 59.70 4.19 275.81
Kamat Hotels 95.85 1.59 226.01
Sinclairs Hotels 401.40 0.25 223.58
Fomento Resorts 138.85 8.48 222.16
Country Club Hos 13.43 0.00 219.51
Benares Hotels 1310.00 0.63 170.30
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.96
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 0.30
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 35.76
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.94
Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.06% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -1.73% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.09% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 26.56% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 17.70% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 75.98% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Sinclairs Hotels Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 395.80
404.45
Week Low/High 385.10
410.00
Month Low/High 385.10
445.00
YEAR Low/High 281.00
570.00
All TIME Low/High 2.33
570.00

