Sinclairs Hotels Ltd

Sinclairs Hotel and Transportation (SHTL) was incorporated in the year 1971, as a Private limited company. This company is promoted by Sinclair Freight and Chartering Consultants (SFCC). SFCC was amalgamated with SHTL by virtue of a Kolkata High Court order. SHTL was converted into a public limited company in November 1981. SHTL has two divisions the hotel division and the travel division. The...> More