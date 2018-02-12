Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.
|BSE: 532029
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE325D01017
|BSE 12:41 | 21 Feb
|50.05
|
2.35
(4.93%)
|
OPEN
50.05
|
HIGH
50.05
|
LOW
50.05
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|50.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|47.70
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|50.05
|52-Week low
|24.30
|P/E
|3.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|257
|Buy Price
|50.05
|Buy Qty
|4313.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|3.27
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|257
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|257
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|15.30
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|3.27
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|86.12
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.58
Announcement
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Compliant For The Quarter Ending On 31St December 2017
-
-
-
Board Meeting - Regulation 29 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|256.41
|320.3
|-19.95
|Other Income
|0.4
|-
|Total Income
|256.81
|320.3
|-19.82
|Total Expenses
|212.32
|269.24
|-21.14
|Operating Profit
|44.49
|51.07
|-12.88
|Net Profit
|16.04
|18.91
|-15.18
|Equity Capital
|51.4
|51.4
|-
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sical Logistics
|223.45
|2.85
|1242.38
|Gati
|101.15
|0.20
|1095.96
|Snowman Logistic
|48.45
|1.47
|809.55
|Sindhu Trade
|50.05
|4.93
|257.26
|Tiger Logistics
|196.85
|-1.25
|208.07
|Chart.Logistics
|16.50
|0.00
|163.85
|North Eastn.Car.
|21.10
|-2.31
|105.92
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|50.05
|
|50.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|50.05
|Month Low/High
|50.05
|
|50.00
|YEAR Low/High
|24.30
|
|50.00
|All TIME Low/High
|14.65
|
|50.00
