Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.

BSE: 532029 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE325D01017
BSE 12:41 | 21 Feb 50.05 2.35
(4.93%)
OPEN

50.05

 HIGH

50.05

 LOW

50.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sindhu Trade Links Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 50.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 47.70
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 50.05
52-Week low 24.30
P/E 3.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 257
Buy Price 50.05
Buy Qty 4313.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sindhu Trade Links Ltd.

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   257
EPS - TTM () [*S] 15.30
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 3.27
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 86.12
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.58
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 256.41 320.3 -19.95
Other Income 0.4 -
Total Income 256.81 320.3 -19.82
Total Expenses 212.32 269.24 -21.14
Operating Profit 44.49 51.07 -12.88
Net Profit 16.04 18.91 -15.18
Equity Capital 51.4 51.4 -
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sical Logistics 223.45 2.85 1242.38
Gati 101.15 0.20 1095.96
Snowman Logistic 48.45 1.47 809.55
Sindhu Trade 50.05 4.93 257.26
Tiger Logistics 196.85 -1.25 208.07
Chart.Logistics 16.50 0.00 163.85
North Eastn.Car. 21.10 -2.31 105.92
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.97
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 13.62
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.41
Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sindhu Trade Links Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 50.05
50.05
Week Low/High 0.00
50.05
Month Low/High 50.05
50.00
YEAR Low/High 24.30
50.00
All TIME Low/High 14.65
50.00

