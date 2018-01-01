Singer India Ltd.
|BSE: 505729
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SINGER
|ISIN Code: INE638A01035
|BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar
|51.05
|
-0.95
(-1.83%)
|
OPEN
53.45
|
HIGH
54.00
|
LOW
51.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Singer India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|53.45
|CLOSE
|52.00
|VOLUME
|80237
|52-Week high
|62.98
|52-Week low
|38.44
|P/E
|34.73
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|274
|Buy Price
|51.05
|Buy Qty
|349.00
|Sell Price
|51.10
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About Singer India Ltd.
Established in the 19th century by The Singer Company, US, at Bombay as Indian Sewing Machines, Singer India was initially marketing the indigenously produced sewing machines under the trade mark Merritt - owned and locally registered by The Singer Company, US. In 1977, it started carrying on its business in India as a separate entity. The company has a collaboration with Singer, the Netherlands, ...> More
Singer India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|274
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.47
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|34.73
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|35.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|06 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.35
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|8.06
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|6.33
Announcement
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(1) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And Di
-
Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Oblig
-
Statement Of Investor Complaint In Compliance Of Regulation 13(3) Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And D
-
Announcement Of Record Date For Sub -Division Of Shares Of Singer India Limited
-
Disclosure Under Regulation 30(4)Of Securities And Exchange Board Of India (Listing Obligations And
Singer India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|118.42
|92.37
|28.2
|Other Income
|0.09
|0.39
|-76.92
|Total Income
|118.51
|92.76
|27.76
|Total Expenses
|114.44
|90.04
|27.1
|Operating Profit
|4.07
|2.72
|49.63
|Net Profit
|2.34
|1.76
|32.95
|Equity Capital
|10.74
|10.74
|-
Singer India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Om Metals Infrap
|51.65
|-0.29
|497.39
|McNally Bharat
|59.85
|-1.40
|343.48
|Rajoo Engineers
|51.00
|1.69
|313.65
|Singer India
|51.05
|-1.83
|274.14
|Cimmco
|89.70
|1.13
|245.33
|Mold-Tek Technol
|52.80
|-4.86
|144.94
|Loyal Equipments
|52.90
|5.80
|53.96
Singer India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Singer India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.46%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|4.18%
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|4.72%
|NA
|1.61%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-12.45%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.36%
|1 Year
|28.04%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.14%
|3 Year
|43.97%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.40%
Singer India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.00
|
|54.00
|Week Low/High
|50.55
|
|56.00
|Month Low/High
|45.20
|
|59.00
|YEAR Low/High
|38.44
|
|63.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|63.00
