Singer India Ltd.

BSE: 505729 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SINGER ISIN Code: INE638A01035
BSE LIVE 14:27 | 12 Mar 51.05 -0.95
(-1.83%)
OPEN

53.45

 HIGH

54.00

 LOW

51.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Singer India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 53.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 52.00
VOLUME 80237
52-Week high 62.98
52-Week low 38.44
P/E 34.73
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 274
Buy Price 51.05
Buy Qty 349.00
Sell Price 51.10
Sell Qty 1.00
About Singer India Ltd.

Singer India Ltd

Established in the 19th century by The Singer Company, US, at Bombay as Indian Sewing Machines, Singer India was initially marketing the indigenously produced sewing machines under the trade mark Merritt - owned and locally registered by The Singer Company, US. In 1977, it started carrying on its business in India as a separate entity. The company has a collaboration with Singer, the Netherlands, ...> More

Singer India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   274
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.47
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 34.73
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   35.00
Latest Dividend Date 06 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.35
Book Value / Share () [*S] 8.06
P/B Ratio () [*S] 6.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Singer India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 118.42 92.37 28.2
Other Income 0.09 0.39 -76.92
Total Income 118.51 92.76 27.76
Total Expenses 114.44 90.04 27.1
Operating Profit 4.07 2.72 49.63
Net Profit 2.34 1.76 32.95
Equity Capital 10.74 10.74 -
> More on Singer India Ltd Financials Results

Singer India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Om Metals Infrap 51.65 -0.29 497.39
McNally Bharat 59.85 -1.40 343.48
Rajoo Engineers 51.00 1.69 313.65
Singer India 51.05 -1.83 274.14
Cimmco 89.70 1.13 245.33
Mold-Tek Technol 52.80 -4.86 144.94
Loyal Equipments 52.90 5.80 53.96
> More on Singer India Ltd Peer Group

Singer India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 60.81
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 30.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.05
> More on Singer India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Singer India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.46% NA 0.05% -0.86%
1 Month 4.18% NA -1.57% -0.83%
3 Month 4.72% NA 1.61% 1.00%
6 Month -12.45% NA 4.99% 4.36%
1 Year 28.04% NA 16.64% 16.14%
3 Year 43.97% NA 16.70% 18.40%

Singer India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.00
54.00
Week Low/High 50.55
56.00
Month Low/High 45.20
59.00
YEAR Low/High 38.44
63.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
63.00

