Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.
|BSE: 509887
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE896E01015
|BSE LIVE 14:48 | 21 Nov
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|430.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|421.00
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|430.00
|52-Week low
|430.00
|P/E
|286.67
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|9
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.
Sinnar Bidi Udyog was incorporated in 1974. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products. Bidi, an Indian tobacco product, was earlier manufactured by the company, which has since transferred manufacturing operations to workers co-operative societies. The products are then sold to traders and exporters who export them to various countries. In India, the main market for ...> More
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|9
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.50
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|286.67
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|226.50
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.90
Announcement
-
-
Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 - Notice Of Board Meeting For Un-Au
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 Under Regulation 13(3) Of
-
Pursuant To Regulation 33 Of The Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 - Un-Audited Financial Results And
-
-
Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The Listing Regulations (LODR) 2015 - Notice Of Board Meeting For Un-Au
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.98
|2.53
|-21.74
|Other Income
|0.07
|-
|Total Income
|1.98
|2.6
|-23.85
|Total Expenses
|1.87
|2.48
|-24.6
|Operating Profit
|0.11
|0.12
|-8.33
|Net Profit
|-0.04
|-
|Equity Capital
|0.2
|0.2
|-
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Indian Wood Prod
|699.00
|4.10
|447.36
|Golden Tobacco
|62.00
|-1.59
|109.18
|NTC Inds.
|48.00
|0.00
|51.60
|Sinnar Bidi Udy.
|430.00
|2.14
|8.60
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.33%
|-0.71%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.29%
|-0.67%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.90%
|1.16%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.29%
|4.53%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.97%
|16.33%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.04%
|18.59%
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|430.00
|
|430.00
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|430.00
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|430.00
|YEAR Low/High
|430.00
|
|430.00
|All TIME Low/High
|15.75
|
|1220.00
