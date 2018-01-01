JUST IN
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.

BSE: 509887 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE896E01015
BSE LIVE 14:48 | 21 Nov Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 430.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 421.00
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 430.00
52-Week low 430.00
P/E 286.67
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 9
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd.

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd

Sinnar Bidi Udyog was incorporated in 1974. The company is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of tobacco products. Bidi, an Indian tobacco product, was earlier manufactured by the company, which has since transferred manufacturing operations to workers co-operative societies. The products are then sold to traders and exporters who export them to various countries. In India, the main market for ...> More

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   9
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 286.67
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 226.50
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.90
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.98 2.53 -21.74
Other Income 0.07 -
Total Income 1.98 2.6 -23.85
Total Expenses 1.87 2.48 -24.6
Operating Profit 0.11 0.12 -8.33
Net Profit -0.04 -
Equity Capital 0.2 0.2 -
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Indian Wood Prod 699.00 4.10 447.36
Golden Tobacco 62.00 -1.59 109.18
NTC Inds. 48.00 0.00 51.60
Sinnar Bidi Udy. 430.00 2.14 8.60
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 73.40
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 26.04
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.56
Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.33% -0.71%
1 Month NA NA -1.29% -0.67%
3 Month NA NA 1.90% 1.16%
6 Month NA NA 5.29% 4.53%
1 Year NA NA 16.97% 16.33%
3 Year NA NA 17.04% 18.59%

Sinnar Bidi Udyog Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 430.00
430.00
Week Low/High 0.00
430.00
Month Low/High 0.00
430.00
YEAR Low/High 430.00
430.00
All TIME Low/High 15.75
1220.00

