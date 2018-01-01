JUST IN
Sintex Industries Ltd.

BSE: 502742 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SINTEX ISIN Code: INE429C01035
BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar 18.15 -0.25
(-1.36%)
OPEN

18.60

 HIGH

18.90

 LOW

18.00
NSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar 18.20 -0.20
(-1.09%)
OPEN

18.70

 HIGH

18.80

 LOW

18.00
OPEN 18.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 18.40
VOLUME 485164
52-Week high 38.55
52-Week low 16.08
P/E 8.07
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1,078
Buy Price 18.15
Buy Qty 5094.00
Sell Price 18.25
Sell Qty 6170.00
About Sintex Industries Ltd.

Sintex Industries Ltd

Sintex Industries Ltd is one of the leading providers of plastics and niche textile-related products in India. The company is organized into two business segments namely, textile and plastics. In the textile division, the company manufactures high-value, yarn-dyed structured fabrics, corduroy and items relating to home textiles. In the plastic division , the company manufactures the following: sto...> More

Sintex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,078
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.25
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 8.07
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.27
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.56
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.25
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sintex Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 840.4 584.98 43.66
Other Income 37.21 16.8 121.49
Total Income 877.61 601.78 45.84
Total Expenses 782.28 501.53 55.98
Operating Profit 95.33 100.25 -4.91
Net Profit 21.11 42.37 -50.18
Equity Capital 59.04 52.35 -
> More on Sintex Industries Ltd Financials Results

Sintex Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Ashapura Inti. 467.45 0.06 1178.44
JBF Inds. 135.30 -3.39 1107.70
Monte Carlo Fas. 508.00 -0.07 1103.88
Sintex Inds. 18.15 -1.36 1078.29
S P Apparels 363.00 0.03 913.67
Rajapalayam Mill 1097.00 -0.27 809.59
RSWM Ltd 335.00 -0.19 788.92
> More on Sintex Industries Ltd Peer Group

Sintex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 28.79
Banks/FIs 1.15
FIIs 11.37
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.29
Indian Public 44.42
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.90
> More on Sintex Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sintex Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.79% -11.00% 0.10% -0.91%
1 Month -19.87% -18.57% -1.51% -0.88%
3 Month -23.26% -22.39% 1.67% 0.95%
6 Month -37.41% -38.41% 5.05% 4.31%
1 Year 12.04% 11.18% 16.70% 16.09%
3 Year -18.76% -4.76% 16.77% 18.35%

Sintex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 18.00
18.90
Week Low/High 17.65
21.00
Month Low/High 17.65
23.00
YEAR Low/High 16.08
39.00
All TIME Low/High 0.35
52.00

Quick Links for Sintex Industries: