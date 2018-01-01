Sintex Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 502742
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SINTEX
|ISIN Code: INE429C01035
|BSE LIVE 14:11 | 12 Mar
|18.15
|
-0.25
(-1.36%)
|
OPEN
18.60
|
HIGH
18.90
|
LOW
18.00
|NSE LIVE 14:00 | 12 Mar
|18.20
|
-0.20
(-1.09%)
|
OPEN
18.70
|
HIGH
18.80
|
LOW
18.00
About Sintex Industries Ltd.
Sintex Industries Ltd is one of the leading providers of plastics and niche textile-related products in India. The company is organized into two business segments namely, textile and plastics. In the textile division, the company manufactures high-value, yarn-dyed structured fabrics, corduroy and items relating to home textiles. In the plastic division , the company manufactures the following: sto...> More
Sintex Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,078
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.25
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|8.07
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|25.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.27
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.56
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.25
Announcement
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 Pursuant To Regulation 13
-
-
-
Meeting Of Board Of Directors Of Our Company To Consider The Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Com
-
Sintex Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|840.4
|584.98
|43.66
|Other Income
|37.21
|16.8
|121.49
|Total Income
|877.61
|601.78
|45.84
|Total Expenses
|782.28
|501.53
|55.98
|Operating Profit
|95.33
|100.25
|-4.91
|Net Profit
|21.11
|42.37
|-50.18
|Equity Capital
|59.04
|52.35
|-
Sintex Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Ashapura Inti.
|467.45
|0.06
|1178.44
|JBF Inds.
|135.30
|-3.39
|1107.70
|Monte Carlo Fas.
|508.00
|-0.07
|1103.88
|Sintex Inds.
|18.15
|-1.36
|1078.29
|S P Apparels
|363.00
|0.03
|913.67
|Rajapalayam Mill
|1097.00
|-0.27
|809.59
|RSWM Ltd
|335.00
|-0.19
|788.92
Sintex Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sintex Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.79%
|-11.00%
|0.10%
|-0.91%
|1 Month
|-19.87%
|-18.57%
|-1.51%
|-0.88%
|3 Month
|-23.26%
|-22.39%
|1.67%
|0.95%
|6 Month
|-37.41%
|-38.41%
|5.05%
|4.31%
|1 Year
|12.04%
|11.18%
|16.70%
|16.09%
|3 Year
|-18.76%
|-4.76%
|16.77%
|18.35%
Sintex Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|18.00
|
|18.90
|Week Low/High
|17.65
|
|21.00
|Month Low/High
|17.65
|
|23.00
|YEAR Low/High
|16.08
|
|39.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.35
|
|52.00
