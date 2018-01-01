JUST IN
SIP Industries Ltd.

BSE: 523164 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE186B01017
BSE 15:14 | 30 Aug SIP Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SIP Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 3.97
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.97
VOLUME 1
52-Week high 3.97
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 3.97
Sell Qty 57.00
About SIP Industries Ltd.

SIP Industries Ltd

SIP Inds, which is into manufacture of Resins, Hardners and Flowers is in the process of selling/ leasing/ assigning its Resin Unit at Ranipet. ...> More

SIP Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] 3.97
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SIP Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.07 0.03 133.33
Operating Profit -0.07 -0.03 -133.33
Net Profit -0.07 -0.03 -133.33
Equity Capital 4.68 4.68 -
SIP Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
BKV Industries 1.57 4.67 2.42
Indrayani Bio 5.78 4.90 2.10
MMS Infra. 2.19 4.78 1.92
SIP Inds. 3.97 0.00 1.86
Sri Vajra 2.47 -3.89 1.79
Sawaca Business 1.71 -4.47 1.78
Brushman (India) 1.15 -4.96 1.70
SIP Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.48
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 33.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.97
SIP Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

SIP Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.97
3.97
Week Low/High 0.00
3.97
Month Low/High 0.00
3.97
YEAR Low/High 0.00
3.97
All TIME Low/High 1.00
88.00

