SIP Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 523164
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE186B01017
|BSE 15:14 | 30 Aug
|SIP Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SIP Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.97
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.97
|VOLUME
|1
|52-Week high
|3.97
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|3.97
|Sell Qty
|57.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SIP Industries Ltd.
SIP Inds, which is into manufacture of Resins, Hardners and Flowers is in the process of selling/ leasing/ assigning its Resin Unit at Ranipet. ...> More
SIP Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.00
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|3.97
Announcement
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended D
-
This Is To Inform You That The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Will Be Held On Mond
-
-
-
SIP Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.07
|0.03
|133.33
|Operating Profit
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-133.33
|Net Profit
|-0.07
|-0.03
|-133.33
|Equity Capital
|4.68
|4.68
|-
SIP Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|BKV Industries
|1.57
|4.67
|2.42
|Indrayani Bio
|5.78
|4.90
|2.10
|MMS Infra.
|2.19
|4.78
|1.92
|SIP Inds.
|3.97
|0.00
|1.86
|Sri Vajra
|2.47
|-3.89
|1.79
|Sawaca Business
|1.71
|-4.47
|1.78
|Brushman (India)
|1.15
|-4.96
|1.70
SIP Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SIP Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
SIP Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.97
|
|3.97
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.97
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.97
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|3.97
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|88.00
Quick Links for SIP Industries:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices