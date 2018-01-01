JUST IN
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd.

BSE: 502455 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SIRPAPER ISIN Code: INE202C01010
BSE LIVE 12:45 | 28 Mar Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 14:36 | 10 Jul Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
OPEN 10.64
PREVIOUS CLOSE 10.14
VOLUME 400
52-Week high 10.64
52-Week low 0.00
P/E 1.42
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 18
Buy Price 10.64
Buy Qty 450.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd.

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar.

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   18
EPS - TTM () [*S] 7.51
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 103.13
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2014 Sep 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 85.63 100.92 -15.15
Other Income 0.58 -
Total Income 85.63 101.5 -15.64
Total Expenses 108.85 116.88 -6.87
Operating Profit -23.22 -15.38 -50.98
Net Profit -39.87 -32.99 -20.85
Equity Capital 16.99 16.99 -
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rainbow Papers 2.59 -4.78 27.51
Mohit Paper 14.03 4.94 19.64
Sh. Rajeshw. Pap 15.75 5.00 19.61
Sirpur Paper 10.64 4.93 18.08
Sr.Sakthi Paper 9.80 -4.30 16.11
Sumuka Agro 28.90 -0.34 15.72
Sh. Bhawani Pap. 4.40 0.00 15.33
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.90
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 9.69
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 32.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.91
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.73% 18.29%

Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 10.64
10.64
Week Low/High 0.00
10.64
Month Low/High 0.00
10.64
YEAR Low/High 0.00
10.64
All TIME Low/High 7.66
203.00

