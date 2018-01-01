Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd

Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Manufacturing facilit...> More