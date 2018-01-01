Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 502455
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SIRPAPER
|ISIN Code: INE202C01010
|BSE LIVE 12:45 | 28 Mar
|Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 14:36 | 10 Jul
|Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd is not traded on NSE in the last 30 days
|OPEN
|10.64
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.14
|VOLUME
|400
|52-Week high
|10.64
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|10.64
|Buy Qty
|450.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|10.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|10.00
|VOLUME
|2352
|52-Week high
|10.90
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.42
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|18
|Buy Price
|9.60
|Buy Qty
|400.00
|Sell Price
|10.00
|Sell Qty
|298.00
About Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd.
Sirpur Paper Mills(SPM), It was incorporated in 1938 as an integrated paper manufacturing Company, managment was controlled by Hyderabad Construction Company Ltd. In 1942 production commenced with 14 TPD. In 1953, Management was taken over by Birla Brothers. It is one of the largest manufacturers of variety and colour paper in India. It is headquartered in Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Manufacturing facilit...> More
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|18
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|7.51
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|1.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|103.13
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.10
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2014
|Sep 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|85.63
|100.92
|-15.15
|Other Income
|0.58
|-
|Total Income
|85.63
|101.5
|-15.64
|Total Expenses
|108.85
|116.88
|-6.87
|Operating Profit
|-23.22
|-15.38
|-50.98
|Net Profit
|-39.87
|-32.99
|-20.85
|Equity Capital
|16.99
|16.99
|-
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rainbow Papers
|2.59
|-4.78
|27.51
|Mohit Paper
|14.03
|4.94
|19.64
|Sh. Rajeshw. Pap
|15.75
|5.00
|19.61
|Sirpur Paper
|10.64
|4.93
|18.08
|Sr.Sakthi Paper
|9.80
|-4.30
|16.11
|Sumuka Agro
|28.90
|-0.34
|15.72
|Sh. Bhawani Pap.
|4.40
|0.00
|15.33
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.73%
|18.29%
Sirpur Paper Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|10.64
|
|10.64
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.64
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.64
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|10.64
|All TIME Low/High
|7.66
|
|203.00
