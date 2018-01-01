JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sita Enterprises Ltd

Sita Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512589 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE579D01019
BSE LIVE 15:25 | 09 Mar 15.40 -0.75
(-4.64%)
OPEN

15.40

 HIGH

15.40

 LOW

15.40
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sita Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.40
PREVIOUS CLOSE 16.15
VOLUME 1018
52-Week high 33.95
52-Week low 15.40
P/E 19.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 15.40
Buy Qty 32.00
Sell Price 16.95
Sell Qty 68.00
OPEN 15.40
CLOSE 16.15
VOLUME 1018
52-Week high 33.95
52-Week low 15.40
P/E 19.74
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 15.40
Buy Qty 32.00
Sell Price 16.95
Sell Qty 68.00

About Sita Enterprises Ltd.

Sita Enterprises Ltd

403901/02/96ASHOK Sita Enterprises Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated originally on 22-3-1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11-5-1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. and on 6-9-93 the word Private was deleted and the Company became a public limited company. With...> More

Sita Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.78
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 19.74
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.10
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.47
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sita Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.19 0.09 111.11
Other Income -
Total Income 0.19 0.09 111.11
Total Expenses 0.03 0.04 -25
Operating Profit 0.17 0.05 240
Net Profit 0.15 0.04 275
Equity Capital 3 3 -
> More on Sita Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

Sita Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Manipal Fin. Cor 5.59 -4.93 4.68
DCM Financial 2.10 -4.55 4.65
Jayabharat Cred. 9.29 0.00 4.64
Sita Enterprises 15.40 -4.64 4.62
Worth Investment 14.08 0.00 4.62
Abirami Fin. 7.70 0.00 4.62
Jindal Capital 6.37 -4.93 4.59
> More on Sita Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

Sita Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 75.00
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.02
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.98
> More on Sita Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sita Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.59% -0.29%
1 Month NA NA -1.03% -0.26%
3 Month NA NA 2.16% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.56% 4.96%
1 Year NA NA 17.27% 16.81%
3 Year NA NA 17.34% 19.09%

Sita Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.40
15.40
Week Low/High 15.40
18.00
Month Low/High 15.40
21.00
YEAR Low/High 15.40
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.50
60.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sita Enterprises: