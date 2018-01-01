Sita Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512589
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE579D01019
|BSE LIVE 15:25 | 09 Mar
|15.40
|
-0.75
(-4.64%)
|
OPEN
15.40
|
HIGH
15.40
|
LOW
15.40
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Sita Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.40
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|16.15
|VOLUME
|1018
|52-Week high
|33.95
|52-Week low
|15.40
|P/E
|19.74
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|15.40
|Buy Qty
|32.00
|Sell Price
|16.95
|Sell Qty
|68.00
About Sita Enterprises Ltd.
Sita Enterprises Ltd --------------------------------------------------The Company was incorporated originally on 22-3-1982 under the name and style of Goyal Development & Investment Services Private Limited. From 11-5-1988 name of the Company was changed to Sita Developments Pvt.Ltd. and on 6-9-93 the word Private was deleted and the Company became a public limited company.
Sita Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|5
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.78
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|19.74
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.10
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.47
Standalone Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
Statement Of Investor Complaint For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
Meeting Of The Board Of Directors On The 9Th January 2018 To Consider And Take On Record Interalia
Sita Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.19
|0.09
|111.11
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|0.19
|0.09
|111.11
|Total Expenses
|0.03
|0.04
|-25
|Operating Profit
|0.17
|0.05
|240
|Net Profit
|0.15
|0.04
|275
|Equity Capital
|3
|3
|-
Sita Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Manipal Fin. Cor
|5.59
|-4.93
|4.68
|DCM Financial
|2.10
|-4.55
|4.65
|Jayabharat Cred.
|9.29
|0.00
|4.64
|Sita Enterprises
|15.40
|-4.64
|4.62
|Worth Investment
|14.08
|0.00
|4.62
|Abirami Fin.
|7.70
|0.00
|4.62
|Jindal Capital
|6.37
|-4.93
|4.59
Sita Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sita Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.59%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.03%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.16%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.56%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.27%
|16.81%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.34%
|19.09%
Sita Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.40
|
|15.40
|Week Low/High
|15.40
|
|18.00
|Month Low/High
|15.40
|
|21.00
|YEAR Low/High
|15.40
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|60.00
