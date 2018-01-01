Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar group. Other group companies are Balkrishna Industries and Govind Rubber. Siyaram Finance is SSML's subsidiary. The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main ...> More