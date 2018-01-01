JUST IN
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

BSE: 503811 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SIYSIL ISIN Code: INE076B01028
BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar 610.00 -4.45
(-0.72%)
OPEN

625.00

 HIGH

625.00

 LOW

602.00
NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar 610.00 -6.15
(-1.00%)
OPEN

629.00

 HIGH

629.00

 LOW

604.70
OPEN 625.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 614.45
VOLUME 1383
52-Week high 799.00
52-Week low 328.85
P/E 26.66
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,858
Buy Price 610.00
Buy Qty 21.00
Sell Price 613.00
Sell Qty 1.00
About Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd

Incorporated in Jun.'78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar group. Other group companies are Balkrishna Industries and Govind Rubber. Siyaram Finance is SSML's subsidiary. The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc.

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,858
EPS - TTM () [*S] 22.88
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 26.66
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   110.00
Latest Dividend Date 04 Dec 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.49
Book Value / Share () [*S] 132.37
P/B Ratio () [*S] 4.61
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 393.6 340.35 15.65
Other Income 7.81 5.41 44.36
Total Income 401.41 345.76 16.09
Total Expenses 343.23 298.49 14.99
Operating Profit 58.18 47.27 23.08
Net Profit 22.43 13.67 64.08
Equity Capital 9.37 9.37 -
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Trident 67.40 0.60 3434.70
Himatsing. Seide 331.55 -0.60 3264.44
Vishal Fabrics 664.50 -0.83 2918.48
Siyaram Silk 610.00 -0.72 2857.85
Kama Hold. 3945.00 -2.94 2544.52
Jindal Worldwide 611.60 1.87 2452.52
Garware-Wall Rop 926.80 -0.63 2027.84
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 67.07
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 1.66
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 8.54
Indian Public 18.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.92
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
07/06 Centrum Broking Outperform 2130 PDF IconDetails
24/11 Centrum Broking Outperform 1200 PDF IconDetails
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -6.74% -6.98% 0.01% -1.00%
1 Month -8.92% -10.41% -1.60% -0.96%
3 Month -18.72% -18.95% 1.57% 0.86%
6 Month 29.94% 38.71% 4.95% 4.22%
1 Year 83.73% 82.57% 16.60% 15.99%
3 Year 229.73% 229.71% 16.66% 18.24%

Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 602.00
625.00
Week Low/High 595.00
673.00
Month Low/High 595.00
712.00
YEAR Low/High 328.85
799.00
All TIME Low/High 2.67
799.00

