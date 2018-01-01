Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
|BSE: 503811
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SIYSIL
|ISIN Code: INE076B01028
|BSE LIVE 14:15 | 12 Mar
|610.00
|
-4.45
(-0.72%)
|
OPEN
625.00
|
HIGH
625.00
|
LOW
602.00
|NSE LIVE 14:05 | 12 Mar
|610.00
|
-6.15
(-1.00%)
|
OPEN
629.00
|
HIGH
629.00
|
LOW
604.70
About Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd.
Incorporated in Jun.'78 as a private limited company, Siyaram Silk Mills (SSML) was converted into a public limited company in 1980. The company belongs to the Siyaram-Poddar group. Other group companies are Balkrishna Industries and Govind Rubber. Siyaram Finance is SSML's subsidiary. The company manufactures and markets textiles, cotton, woollen synthetics and synthetic blends, etc. The main ...> More
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,858
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|22.88
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|26.66
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|110.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|04 Dec 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.49
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|132.37
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|4.61
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|393.6
|340.35
|15.65
|Other Income
|7.81
|5.41
|44.36
|Total Income
|401.41
|345.76
|16.09
|Total Expenses
|343.23
|298.49
|14.99
|Operating Profit
|58.18
|47.27
|23.08
|Net Profit
|22.43
|13.67
|64.08
|Equity Capital
|9.37
|9.37
|-
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Trident
|67.40
|0.60
|3434.70
|Himatsing. Seide
|331.55
|-0.60
|3264.44
|Vishal Fabrics
|664.50
|-0.83
|2918.48
|Siyaram Silk
|610.00
|-0.72
|2857.85
|Kama Hold.
|3945.00
|-2.94
|2544.52
|Jindal Worldwide
|611.60
|1.87
|2452.52
|Garware-Wall Rop
|926.80
|-0.63
|2027.84
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|07/06
|Centrum Broking
|Outperform
|2130
|Details
|24/11
|Centrum Broking
|Outperform
|1200
|Details
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-6.74%
|-6.98%
|0.01%
|-1.00%
|1 Month
|-8.92%
|-10.41%
|-1.60%
|-0.96%
|3 Month
|-18.72%
|-18.95%
|1.57%
|0.86%
|6 Month
|29.94%
|38.71%
|4.95%
|4.22%
|1 Year
|83.73%
|82.57%
|16.60%
|15.99%
|3 Year
|229.73%
|229.71%
|16.66%
|18.24%
Siyaram Silk Mills Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|602.00
|
|625.00
|Week Low/High
|595.00
|
|673.00
|Month Low/High
|595.00
|
|712.00
|YEAR Low/High
|328.85
|
|799.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.67
|
|799.00
