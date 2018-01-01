SJ Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 504398
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE312B01027
|BSE LIVE 14:52 | 19 Feb
|15.48
|
0.73
(4.95%)
|
OPEN
15.48
|
HIGH
15.48
|
LOW
15.48
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SJ Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.48
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|14.75
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|33.75
|52-Week low
|14.75
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.48
|Sell Qty
|854.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|13
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About SJ Corporation Ltd.
SJ Corporation Ltd is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The company was incorporated in the year 1981. It has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA....> More
SJ Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|13
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|15 Sep 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|9.86
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.57
SJ Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|2.57
|1.66
|54.82
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.06
|-33.33
|Total Income
|2.61
|1.71
|52.63
|Total Expenses
|2.58
|1.7
|51.76
|Operating Profit
|0.03
|0.01
|200
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.05
|120
|Equity Capital
|0.84
|0.84
|-
SJ Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Goenka Diamond
|0.62
|0.00
|19.91
|Shukra Jewellery
|13.35
|2.30
|18.12
|Golkunda Diamond
|21.00
|0.00
|14.62
|SJ Corp
|15.48
|4.95
|13.00
|Bhakti Gems
|18.50
|-9.76
|12.60
|Shrenuj & Co.
|0.58
|-4.92
|11.19
|Kenvi Jewels
|19.90
|-0.25
|9.35
SJ Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SJ Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.04%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.57%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.60%
|0.90%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.98%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|-46.99%
|NA
|16.63%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|-77.24%
|NA
|16.70%
|18.29%
SJ Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.48
|
|15.48
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.48
|Month Low/High
|15.48
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|14.75
|
|34.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.26
|
|204.00
Quick Links for SJ Corporation:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices