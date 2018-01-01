JUST IN
SJ Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 504398 Sector: Consumer
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE312B01027
BSE LIVE 14:52 | 19 Feb 15.48 0.73
(4.95%)
OPEN

15.48

 HIGH

15.48

 LOW

15.48
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SJ Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SJ Corporation Ltd.

SJ Corporation Ltd

SJ Corporation Ltd is a leading manufacturing and exporter of High End Diamond studded jewellery. The company was incorporated in the year 1981. It has strong focus on the export market with clientele that includes in Hong Kong & USA....> More

SJ Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   13
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 15 Sep 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 9.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.57
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SJ Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.57 1.66 54.82
Other Income 0.04 0.06 -33.33
Total Income 2.61 1.71 52.63
Total Expenses 2.58 1.7 51.76
Operating Profit 0.03 0.01 200
Net Profit 0.01 -0.05 120
Equity Capital 0.84 0.84 -
SJ Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Goenka Diamond 0.62 0.00 19.91
Shukra Jewellery 13.35 2.30 18.12
Golkunda Diamond 21.00 0.00 14.62
SJ Corp 15.48 4.95 13.00
Bhakti Gems 18.50 -9.76 12.60
Shrenuj & Co. 0.58 -4.92 11.19
Kenvi Jewels 19.90 -0.25 9.35
SJ Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 70.86
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.92
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.22
SJ Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.04% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.57% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.60% 0.90%
6 Month NA NA 4.98% 4.27%
1 Year -46.99% NA 16.63% 16.04%
3 Year -77.24% NA 16.70% 18.29%

SJ Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.48
15.48
Week Low/High 0.00
15.48
Month Low/High 15.48
15.00
YEAR Low/High 14.75
34.00
All TIME Low/High 0.26
204.00

