SKF India Ltd.
|BSE: 500472
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: SKFINDIA
|ISIN Code: INE640A01023
|BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar
|1732.00
|
-16.05
(-0.92%)
|
OPEN
1740.45
|
HIGH
1745.65
|
LOW
1726.00
|NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar
|1734.00
|
-9.35
(-0.54%)
|
OPEN
1745.90
|
HIGH
1756.00
|
LOW
1726.50
|OPEN
|1740.45
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1748.05
|VOLUME
|611
|52-Week high
|2010.00
|52-Week low
|1456.65
|P/E
|31.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,892
|Buy Price
|1727.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|1732.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1745.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1743.35
|VOLUME
|1922
|52-Week high
|1970.00
|52-Week low
|1449.00
|P/E
|31.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,892
|Buy Price
|1730.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1733.90
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1740.45
|CLOSE
|1748.05
|VOLUME
|611
|52-Week high
|2010.00
|52-Week low
|1456.65
|P/E
|31.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8,892
|Buy Price
|1727.00
|Buy Qty
|29.00
|Sell Price
|1732.95
|Sell Qty
|5.00
|OPEN
|1745.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1743.35
|VOLUME
|1922
|52-Week high
|1970.00
|52-Week low
|1449.00
|P/E
|31.50
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|8892.09
|Buy Price
|1730.05
|Buy Qty
|2.00
|Sell Price
|1733.90
|Sell Qty
|5.00
About SKF India Ltd.
SKF India is a part of the SKF Group, the leading global supplier of rolling bearing and seals. Along with a varied range of products it also offers extensive solutions and services in this area. The Company's business units include Automotive, Electrical & Two-wheeler, Service, Industrial and Textile Machinery Component. SKF India was incorporated on 12th April 1961 and now providing superior qua...> More
SKF India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|8,892
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|54.98
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|31.50
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|100.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|18 Jul 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.59
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|326.88
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.30
Announcement
-
-
SKF India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Disclosures under Reg. 29(2) of SEBI (SAST) Regulations 2011
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
SKF India Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
SKF India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|700.49
|664.48
|5.42
|Other Income
|20.03
|24.58
|-18.51
|Total Income
|720.52
|689.06
|4.57
|Total Expenses
|577.47
|575.38
|0.36
|Operating Profit
|143.05
|113.68
|25.84
|Net Profit
|86.15
|65.34
|31.85
|Equity Capital
|51.34
|52.73
|-
SKF India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Amara Raja Batt.
|803.85
|1.30
|13729.76
|Minda Inds.
|1123.55
|-1.42
|9741.18
|Sundaram Clayton
|4703.30
|-1.66
|9519.48
|SKF India
|1732.00
|-0.92
|8892.09
|Schaeffler India
|5290.00
|-0.72
|8791.98
|Timken India
|742.00
|-2.87
|5045.60
|Suprajit Engg.
|295.00
|2.59
|4127.05
SKF India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SKF India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.81%
|-1.97%
|-0.10%
|-0.97%
|1 Month
|-5.62%
|-3.21%
|-1.71%
|-0.94%
|3 Month
|4.56%
|3.38%
|1.46%
|0.89%
|6 Month
|10.67%
|9.40%
|4.83%
|4.25%
|1 Year
|17.53%
|16.92%
|16.47%
|16.02%
|3 Year
|20.22%
|19.78%
|16.53%
|18.28%
SKF India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1726.00
|
|1745.65
|Week Low/High
|1679.60
|
|1773.00
|Month Low/High
|1679.60
|
|1899.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1456.65
|
|2010.00
|All TIME Low/High
|24.89
|
|2010.00
Quick Links for SKF India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices