JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » SKF India Ltd

SKF India Ltd.

BSE: 500472 Sector: Engineering
NSE: SKFINDIA ISIN Code: INE640A01023
BSE LIVE 13:34 | 12 Mar 1732.00 -16.05
(-0.92%)
OPEN

1740.45

 HIGH

1745.65

 LOW

1726.00
NSE LIVE 13:47 | 12 Mar 1734.00 -9.35
(-0.54%)
OPEN

1745.90

 HIGH

1756.00

 LOW

1726.50
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1740.45
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1748.05
VOLUME 611
52-Week high 2010.00
52-Week low 1456.65
P/E 31.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,892
Buy Price 1727.00
Buy Qty 29.00
Sell Price 1732.95
Sell Qty 5.00
OPEN 1740.45
CLOSE 1748.05
VOLUME 611
52-Week high 2010.00
52-Week low 1456.65
P/E 31.50
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 8,892
Buy Price 1727.00
Buy Qty 29.00
Sell Price 1732.95
Sell Qty 5.00

About SKF India Ltd.

SKF India Ltd

SKF India is a part of the SKF Group, the leading global supplier of rolling bearing and seals. Along with a varied range of products it also offers extensive solutions and services in this area. The Company's business units include Automotive, Electrical & Two-wheeler, Service, Industrial and Textile Machinery Component. SKF India was incorporated on 12th April 1961 and now providing superior qua...> More

SKF India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   8,892
EPS - TTM () [*S] 54.98
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 31.50
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   100.00
Latest Dividend Date 18 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.59
Book Value / Share () [*S] 326.88
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.30
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SKF India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 700.49 664.48 5.42
Other Income 20.03 24.58 -18.51
Total Income 720.52 689.06 4.57
Total Expenses 577.47 575.38 0.36
Operating Profit 143.05 113.68 25.84
Net Profit 86.15 65.34 31.85
Equity Capital 51.34 52.73 -
> More on SKF India Ltd Financials Results

SKF India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amara Raja Batt. 803.85 1.30 13729.76
Minda Inds. 1123.55 -1.42 9741.18
Sundaram Clayton 4703.30 -1.66 9519.48
SKF India 1732.00 -0.92 8892.09
Schaeffler India 5290.00 -0.72 8791.98
Timken India 742.00 -2.87 5045.60
Suprajit Engg. 295.00 2.59 4127.05
> More on SKF India Ltd Peer Group

SKF India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 52.32
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 10.89
Insurance 4.05
Mutual Funds 19.00
Indian Public 9.97
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.68
> More on SKF India Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SKF India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.81% -1.97% -0.10% -0.97%
1 Month -5.62% -3.21% -1.71% -0.94%
3 Month 4.56% 3.38% 1.46% 0.89%
6 Month 10.67% 9.40% 4.83% 4.25%
1 Year 17.53% 16.92% 16.47% 16.02%
3 Year 20.22% 19.78% 16.53% 18.28%

SKF India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1726.00
1745.65
Week Low/High 1679.60
1773.00
Month Low/High 1679.60
1899.00
YEAR Low/High 1456.65
2010.00
All TIME Low/High 24.89
2010.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for SKF India: