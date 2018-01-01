JUST IN
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.

BSE: 532143 Sector: Agri and agri inputs
NSE: SKMEGGPROD ISIN Code: INE411D01015
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 82.30 -0.60
(-0.72%)
OPEN

82.85

 HIGH

84.20

 LOW

81.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 82.50 0
(0.00%)
OPEN

82.00

 HIGH

84.25

 LOW

81.25
OPEN 82.85
PREVIOUS CLOSE 82.90
VOLUME 3895
52-Week high 116.30
52-Week low 60.50
P/E 144.39
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 217
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd

SKM Egg Products was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project cost of Rs.440 million. A moden state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo,Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July 1997. Collaboration with BELOVO of Belgium, a company of Internation repute in R & D,processing and Marketing of ...> More

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   217
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 144.39
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 22 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 33.55
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.45
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 71.93 55.76 29
Other Income 4.83 3.8 27.11
Total Income 76.76 59.56 28.88
Total Expenses 71.43 55.64 28.38
Operating Profit 5.33 3.92 35.97
Net Profit 1.85 -0.14 1421.43
Equity Capital 26.33 26.33 -
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Milkfood 481.50 -0.26 235.45
Kohinoor Foods 65.20 0.23 229.76
Himalya Intl. 38.00 -1.68 219.91
SKM Egg Prod. 82.30 -0.72 216.70
Umang Dairies 87.65 1.15 192.83
Bambino Agro Ind 225.05 -3.82 180.27
Freshtrop Fruits 145.10 -2.19 176.30
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 53.16
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.03
Indian Public 34.21
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.59
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -13.32% -16.16% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.97% 2.04% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -7.22% -8.54% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 6.95% 7.35% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA 1.91% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA -46.36% 17.24% 19.01%

SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 81.25
84.20
Week Low/High 80.80
100.00
Month Low/High 76.50
104.00
YEAR Low/High 60.50
116.00
All TIME Low/High 1.10
116.00

