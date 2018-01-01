SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 532143
|Sector: Agri and agri inputs
|NSE: SKMEGGPROD
|ISIN Code: INE411D01015
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|82.30
|
-0.60
(-0.72%)
|
OPEN
82.85
|
HIGH
84.20
|
LOW
81.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|82.50
|
0
(0.00%)
|
OPEN
82.00
|
HIGH
84.25
|
LOW
81.25
About SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd.
SKM Egg Products was incorporated in 1995 as a 100% export oriented unit to produce 3500 MT of Egg Powder at a project cost of Rs.440 million. A moden state of the art processing plant in technical collaboration with Belovo,Belgium was setup and commercial production started in July 1997. Collaboration with BELOVO of Belgium, a company of Internation repute in R & D,processing and Marketing of ...> More
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|217
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|0.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|144.39
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|22 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|33.55
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.45
Announcement
-
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Limited - Disc. under Reg.30 of SEBI (SAST) Reg.2011
-
Intimation Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 (1)(A) Of SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015
-
-
Statement On Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017
-
Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter And The Half Year Ended 30Th September 2017
-
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Limited - Outcome of Board Meeting
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|71.93
|55.76
|29
|Other Income
|4.83
|3.8
|27.11
|Total Income
|76.76
|59.56
|28.88
|Total Expenses
|71.43
|55.64
|28.38
|Operating Profit
|5.33
|3.92
|35.97
|Net Profit
|1.85
|-0.14
|1421.43
|Equity Capital
|26.33
|26.33
|-
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Milkfood
|481.50
|-0.26
|235.45
|Kohinoor Foods
|65.20
|0.23
|229.76
|Himalya Intl.
|38.00
|-1.68
|219.91
|SKM Egg Prod.
|82.30
|-0.72
|216.70
|Umang Dairies
|87.65
|1.15
|192.83
|Bambino Agro Ind
|225.05
|-3.82
|180.27
|Freshtrop Fruits
|145.10
|-2.19
|176.30
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-13.32%
|-16.16%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.97%
|2.04%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-7.22%
|-8.54%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|6.95%
|7.35%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|1.91%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|-46.36%
|17.24%
|19.01%
SKM Egg Products Export (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|81.25
|
|84.20
|Week Low/High
|80.80
|
|100.00
|Month Low/High
|76.50
|
|104.00
|YEAR Low/High
|60.50
|
|116.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.10
|
|116.00
