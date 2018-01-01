SKP Securities Ltd.
|BSE: 531169
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE709B01016
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|69.20
|
-2.90
(-4.02%)
|
OPEN
69.00
|
HIGH
70.20
|
LOW
68.55
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SKP Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SKP Securities Ltd.
Started as an Finance company,SKP Securities Limited has widen its services in other financial activities other than lending of money. The company has been engaged in Stock Broking,Merchant Banking & Corporate Finance,Portfolio Management & Investment Advisory and other finance related services. The company has raised its Paid-up Equity Share Capital from Rs.2.25 crores to Rs.3.00 crores throug...> More
SKP Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|30
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|10.57
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|6.55
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|10.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|17 Mar 2016
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|54.02
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.28
SKP Securities Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|3.7
|2.07
|78.74
|Other Income
|0.41
|0.6
|-31.67
|Total Income
|4.1
|2.67
|53.56
|Total Expenses
|2.21
|1.87
|18.18
|Operating Profit
|1.9
|0.8
|137.5
|Net Profit
|1.65
|0.37
|345.95
|Equity Capital
|4.4
|5.62
|-
SKP Securities Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Regency Trust
|3.15
|1.94
|31.50
|Vora Const.
|48.00
|-4.00
|30.96
|KARNAVATI FIN.
|30.45
|5.00
|30.60
|SKP Securities
|69.20
|-4.02
|30.45
|BLB
|5.62
|3.88
|29.73
|Onelife Capital
|21.90
|-4.78
|29.26
|Bullish Bonds &
|81.20
|-1.28
|29.07
SKP Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SKP Securities Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-11.23%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.62%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-5.14%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|35.55%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|166.15%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SKP Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|68.55
|
|70.20
|Week Low/High
|68.55
|
|80.00
|Month Low/High
|68.10
|
|80.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.00
|
|96.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.05
|
|99.00
