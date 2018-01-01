JUST IN
SKP Securities Ltd.

BSE: 531169 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE709B01016
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 69.20 -2.90
(-4.02%)
OPEN

69.00

 HIGH

70.20

 LOW

68.55
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SKP Securities Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SKP Securities Ltd.

SKP Securities Ltd

Started as an Finance company,SKP Securities Limited has widen its services in other financial activities other than lending of money. The company has been engaged in Stock Broking,Merchant Banking & Corporate Finance,Portfolio Management & Investment Advisory and other finance related services. The company has raised its Paid-up Equity Share Capital from Rs.2.25 crores to Rs.3.00 crores throug...> More

SKP Securities Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   30
EPS - TTM () [*S] 10.57
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 6.55
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 17 Mar 2016
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 54.02
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SKP Securities Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 3.7 2.07 78.74
Other Income 0.41 0.6 -31.67
Total Income 4.1 2.67 53.56
Total Expenses 2.21 1.87 18.18
Operating Profit 1.9 0.8 137.5
Net Profit 1.65 0.37 345.95
Equity Capital 4.4 5.62 -
> More on SKP Securities Ltd Financials Results

SKP Securities Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Regency Trust 3.15 1.94 31.50
Vora Const. 48.00 -4.00 30.96
KARNAVATI FIN. 30.45 5.00 30.60
SKP Securities 69.20 -4.02 30.45
BLB 5.62 3.88 29.73
Onelife Capital 21.90 -4.78 29.26
Bullish Bonds & 81.20 -1.28 29.07
> More on SKP Securities Ltd Peer Group

SKP Securities Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.99
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 18.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.61
> More on SKP Securities Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SKP Securities Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -11.23% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.62% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -5.14% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 35.55% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 166.15% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SKP Securities Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 68.55
70.20
Week Low/High 68.55
80.00
Month Low/High 68.10
80.00
YEAR Low/High 29.00
96.00
All TIME Low/High 1.05
99.00

