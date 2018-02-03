JUST IN
Sky Industries Ltd.

BSE: 526479 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE765B01018
BSE 14:50 | 12 Mar 46.75 2.30
(5.17%)
OPEN

42.80

 HIGH

47.75

 LOW

42.80
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sky Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 42.80
PREVIOUS CLOSE 44.45
VOLUME 435
52-Week high 70.00
52-Week low 18.00
P/E 9.31
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 21
Buy Price 42.95
Buy Qty 35.00
Sell Price 46.75
Sell Qty 6.00
About Sky Industries Ltd.

Sky Industries Ltd

Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations. The capacity utilisation of the company is around 78% in the Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners.

Sky Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   21
EPS - TTM () [*S] 5.02
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 9.31
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Sep 2010
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 41.03
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sky Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 14.86 11.1 33.87
Other Income 0.04 0.05 -20
Total Income 14.9 11.15 33.63
Total Expenses 13.88 10.32 34.5
Operating Profit 1.02 0.83 22.89
Net Profit 0.43 0.15 186.67
Equity Capital 4.39 3.98 -
> More on Sky Industries Ltd Financials Results

Sky Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Craft Inds 45.00 -1.32 22.00
Birla Cotsyn 0.08 0.00 21.49
Suryaamba Spinni 70.45 -5.94 20.64
Sky Inds. 46.75 5.17 20.52
Sh. Rajas. Synt. 14.80 -4.52 20.28
Ramgopal Polytex 13.67 4.99 19.82
S R K Industries 2.50 0.00 19.61
> More on Sky Industries Ltd Peer Group

Sky Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.58
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 39.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 11.03
> More on Sky Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sky Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 2.41% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -7.06% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -14.77% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 15.43% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 130.30% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 382.46% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sky Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 42.80
47.75
Week Low/High 41.00
51.00
Month Low/High 41.00
57.00
YEAR Low/High 18.00
70.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
165.00

