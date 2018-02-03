Sky Industries Ltd.
About Sky Industries Ltd.
Incorporated in 1989 Sky Industries Ltd is engaged in manufacturing Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners and Elastic Tapes. The Elastic Tapes business is in the Special Economic Zone,Surat and has commenced its operations. The capacity utilisation of the company is around 78% in the Hook & Loop Tape Fasteners....> More
Sky Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|21
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|5.02
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|9.31
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Sep 2010
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|41.03
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|1.14
Sky Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.86
|11.1
|33.87
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.05
|-20
|Total Income
|14.9
|11.15
|33.63
|Total Expenses
|13.88
|10.32
|34.5
|Operating Profit
|1.02
|0.83
|22.89
|Net Profit
|0.43
|0.15
|186.67
|Equity Capital
|4.39
|3.98
|-
Sky Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Guj. Craft Inds
|45.00
|-1.32
|22.00
|Birla Cotsyn
|0.08
|0.00
|21.49
|Suryaamba Spinni
|70.45
|-5.94
|20.64
|Sky Inds.
|46.75
|5.17
|20.52
|Sh. Rajas. Synt.
|14.80
|-4.52
|20.28
|Ramgopal Polytex
|13.67
|4.99
|19.82
|S R K Industries
|2.50
|0.00
|19.61
Sky Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sky Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|2.41%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-7.06%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-14.77%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|15.43%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|130.30%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|382.46%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sky Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|42.80
|
|47.75
|Week Low/High
|41.00
|
|51.00
|Month Low/High
|41.00
|
|57.00
|YEAR Low/High
|18.00
|
|70.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|165.00
