JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Skyline Millars Ltd

Skyline Millars Ltd.

BSE: 505650 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE178E01026
BSE LIVE 13:11 | 12 Mar 3.90 -0.02
(-0.51%)
OPEN

3.92

 HIGH

3.92

 LOW

3.75
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Skyline Millars Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 3.92
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.92
VOLUME 395
52-Week high 5.19
52-Week low 2.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 3.75
Buy Qty 330.00
Sell Price 3.90
Sell Qty 975.00
OPEN 3.92
CLOSE 3.92
VOLUME 395
52-Week high 5.19
52-Week low 2.22
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 16
Buy Price 3.75
Buy Qty 330.00
Sell Price 3.90
Sell Qty 975.00

About Skyline Millars Ltd.

Skyline Millars Ltd

Skyline Millars Ltd (SML) is engaged in the manufacturing of construction equipment and electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes. It has also entered into property development business. It operates in two segments: construction equipment and real estate development. The Company's manufacturing activities are carried out at Karamsad, Gujarat. The Company's real estate project is a Ghatkopar Propert...> More

Skyline Millars Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   16
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   20.00
Latest Dividend Date 12 Sep 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 6.04
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.65
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Skyline Millars Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.84 0.42 100
Other Income 0.03 -
Total Income 0.84 0.46 82.61
Total Expenses 1.13 5.33 -78.8
Operating Profit -0.29 -4.87 94.05
Net Profit -0.39 -5.08 92.32
Equity Capital 4.02 4.02 -
> More on Skyline Millars Ltd Financials Results

Skyline Millars Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Rasi Electrodes 6.20 4.91 19.31
Filtra Consult. 26.10 -6.79 17.88
D & H India 21.30 -4.27 15.76
Skyline Millars 3.90 -0.51 15.68
La Tim Metal & I 29.90 4.91 15.34
Brady & Morris 66.00 1.54 14.85
Lippi Systems 19.90 4.74 13.93
> More on Skyline Millars Ltd Peer Group

Skyline Millars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 71.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.83
Custodians 0.00
Other 3.93
> More on Skyline Millars Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Skyline Millars Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.87%
1 Month -12.36% NA -1.55% -0.84%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.99%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.35%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.13%
3 Year -18.75% NA 16.73% 18.39%

Skyline Millars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 3.75
3.92
Week Low/High 3.51
4.00
Month Low/High 3.46
5.00
YEAR Low/High 2.22
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.15
27.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Skyline Millars: