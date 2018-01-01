Skyline Millars Ltd.
|BSE: 505650
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE178E01026
|BSE LIVE 13:11 | 12 Mar
|3.90
|
-0.02
(-0.51%)
|
OPEN
3.92
|
HIGH
3.92
|
LOW
3.75
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Skyline Millars Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|3.92
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.92
|VOLUME
|395
|52-Week high
|5.19
|52-Week low
|2.22
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|3.75
|Buy Qty
|330.00
|Sell Price
|3.90
|Sell Qty
|975.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|16
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Skyline Millars Ltd.
Skyline Millars Ltd (SML) is engaged in the manufacturing of construction equipment and electric overhead traveling (EOT) cranes. It has also entered into property development business. It operates in two segments: construction equipment and real estate development. The Company's manufacturing activities are carried out at Karamsad, Gujarat. The Company's real estate project is a Ghatkopar Propert...> More
Skyline Millars Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|16
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|20.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|12 Sep 2013
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|6.04
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.65
Announcement
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine-Months Ended December 31 2017.
-
Financial Results For The Quarter And Half Yearly Ended September 30 2017.
-
-
-
Board Meeting To Approve Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017 And Cl
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31St December 2017.
Skyline Millars Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.84
|0.42
|100
|Other Income
|0.03
|-
|Total Income
|0.84
|0.46
|82.61
|Total Expenses
|1.13
|5.33
|-78.8
|Operating Profit
|-0.29
|-4.87
|94.05
|Net Profit
|-0.39
|-5.08
|92.32
|Equity Capital
|4.02
|4.02
|-
Skyline Millars Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Rasi Electrodes
|6.20
|4.91
|19.31
|Filtra Consult.
|26.10
|-6.79
|17.88
|D & H India
|21.30
|-4.27
|15.76
|Skyline Millars
|3.90
|-0.51
|15.68
|La Tim Metal & I
|29.90
|4.91
|15.34
|Brady & Morris
|66.00
|1.54
|14.85
|Lippi Systems
|19.90
|4.74
|13.93
Skyline Millars Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Skyline Millars Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.87%
|1 Month
|-12.36%
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.84%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.99%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.35%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.13%
|3 Year
|-18.75%
|NA
|16.73%
|18.39%
Skyline Millars Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|3.75
|
|3.92
|Week Low/High
|3.51
|
|4.00
|Month Low/High
|3.46
|
|5.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.22
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.15
|
|27.00
