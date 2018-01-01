You are here » Home
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd.
|BSE: 523846
|Sector: Services
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE539D01013
|
BSE
14:58 | 06 Feb
|
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|2.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|2.76
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|4.73
|52-Week low
|2.76
|P/E
|1.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|2.76
|Buy Qty
|300.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|1.84
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Skypak Services Specialist Ltd.
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd
Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.'82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others.
The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a pre...> More
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Financial Results
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Peer Group
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|2.76
|
|2.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|2.76
|YEAR Low/High
|2.76
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|145.00
