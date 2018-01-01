Skypak Services Specialist Ltd

Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.'82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others. The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a pre...> More