Skypak Services Specialist Ltd.

BSE: 523846 Sector: Services
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE539D01013
BSE 14:58 | 06 Feb Skypak Services Specialist Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Skypak Services Specialist Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 2.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 2.76
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 4.73
52-Week low 2.76
P/E 1.84
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 2.76
Buy Qty 300.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Skypak Services Specialist Ltd.

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd

Skypack Couriers was incorporated on 31 Mar.'82 and became public in 1992. It was promoted by Dilip Kulkarni, Devika Kulkarni and others. The comapny is mainly engaged in the business of carriage and delivery of goods, articles and papers, business documents and sample goods, etc, of commercial importance, generally known as the courier business.The company came out with a public issue at a pre...> More

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.50
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 1.84
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -25.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.11
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 -
Operating Profit -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.02 -
Equity Capital 3.09 3.09 -
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Frontline Corp. 12.00 -3.77 6.00
Asis Logistics 4.73 4.88 3.55
SER Inds. 18.20 4.60 1.80
Skypak Serv. Sp. 2.76 0.00 0.85
Ridhi Synthetics 3.40 4.94 0.83
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.25
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.02
Indian Public 37.99
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.74
Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Skypak Services Specialist Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 2.76
2.76
Week Low/High 0.00
2.76
Month Low/High 0.00
2.76
YEAR Low/High 2.76
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
145.00

