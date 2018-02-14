SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics started its activities at its factory at Baroda in Jul.'82. The company was promoted by S M Shetty and S Sampathkumar. In 1984-85, the company commenced the manufacture of thermic heater and also taken in hand some turnkey project like PVC coating plants, etc. The company also diversified into the fields of energy saving equipment, industrial boiler and electronic...> More