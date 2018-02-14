JUST IN
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd.

BSE: 522042 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE540D01011
BSE 15:06 | 20 Feb 4.05 0.19
(4.92%)
OPEN 4.05
PREVIOUS CLOSE 3.86
VOLUME 10000
52-Week high 4.50
52-Week low 2.85
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 5
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 4.05
Sell Qty 549.00
About SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd.

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics started its activities at its factory at Baroda in Jul.'82. The company was promoted by S M Shetty and S Sampathkumar. In 1984-85, the company commenced the manufacture of thermic heater and also taken in hand some turnkey project like PVC coating plants, etc. The company also diversified into the fields of energy saving equipment, industrial boiler and electronic...> More

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.00
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.81
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.04 -75
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.04 75
Net Profit -0.01 -0.05 80
Equity Capital 12.32 12.32 -
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
M K Exim India 7.14 0.00 5.13
Indo Cotspin 12.00 0.59 5.04
Punjab Woolcomb. 1.55 4.73 5.04
SM Energy Teknik 4.05 4.92 4.99
Bonanza Inds. 20.15 4.13 4.88
Sharad Fibres 10.70 4.90 4.68
J J Exporters 4.75 1.28 4.40
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 55.60
Banks/FIs 0.14
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 42.05
Custodians 0.00
Other 2.20
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 4.05
4.05
Week Low/High 0.00
4.05
Month Low/High 3.86
4.00
YEAR Low/High 2.85
5.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
75.00

