SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd.
|BSE: 522042
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE540D01011
BSE
15:06 | 20 Feb
4.05
0.19
(4.92%)
OPEN
4.05
HIGH
4.05
LOW
4.05
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|4.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|3.86
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|4.50
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.05
|Sell Qty
|549.00
|OPEN
|4.05
|CLOSE
|3.86
|VOLUME
|10000
|52-Week high
|4.50
|52-Week low
|2.85
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|4.05
|Sell Qty
|549.00
About SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd.
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics started its activities at its factory at Baroda in Jul.'82. The company was promoted by S M Shetty and S Sampathkumar. In 1984-85, the company commenced the manufacture of thermic heater and also taken in hand some turnkey project like PVC coating plants, etc.
The company also diversified into the fields of energy saving equipment, industrial boiler and electronic...> More
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Financial Results
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - Peer Group
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
SM Energy Teknik & Electronics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|4.05
|
|4.05
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|4.05
|Month Low/High
|3.86
|
|4.00
|YEAR Low/High
|2.85
|
|5.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|75.00
