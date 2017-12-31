JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.

BSE: 508905 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE641A01013
BSE LIVE 14:38 | 12 Mar 51.05 -4.15
(-7.52%)
OPEN

51.15

 HIGH

52.00

 LOW

51.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 51.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 55.20
VOLUME 1301
52-Week high 66.00
52-Week low 39.00
P/E 15.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 51.05
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 53.10
Sell Qty 55.00
OPEN 51.15
CLOSE 55.20
VOLUME 1301
52-Week high 66.00
52-Week low 39.00
P/E 15.33
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 29
Buy Price 51.05
Buy Qty 6.00
Sell Price 53.10
Sell Qty 55.00

About SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd

Incorporated in the early eighties, SMIFS Capital Markets is engaged in financial services. During 1994-95, the company placed 8.5 lac shares on private placement at a premium of Rs 285 and 11 lac shares at a premium of Rs 165. The company intends to concentrate on enlarging its investor base and expanding its market network. It has set up offices at Bangalore and Madras and intends to capitali...> More

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   29
EPS - TTM () [*S] 3.33
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 15.33
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 183.86
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.28
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 9.08 7.54 20.42
Other Income 0.6 0.66 -9.09
Total Income 9.67 8.2 17.93
Total Expenses 8.46 8.02 5.49
Operating Profit 1.21 0.17 611.76
Net Profit 0.83 -0.03 2866.67
Equity Capital 5.59 5.59 -
> More on SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Financials Results

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bullish Bonds & 82.85 0.73 29.66
Onelife Capital 21.90 -4.78 29.26
My Money Sec. 28.75 -4.96 28.75
SMIFS Cap. Mkt. 51.05 -7.52 28.54
Natco Economical 91.00 0.11 27.30
Transwar.Fin. 11.14 -4.95 27.25
Scintilla Comm 27.00 0.00 27.08
> More on SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Peer Group

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 45.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 9.85
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 25.10
Custodians 0.00
Other 19.68
> More on SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd Share Holding Pattern

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 0.00% NA 0.19% -0.84%
1 Month NA NA -1.43% -0.81%
3 Month 1.09% NA 1.75% 1.02%
6 Month -2.30% NA 5.14% 4.39%
1 Year 21.84% NA 16.80% 16.17%
3 Year 121.96% NA 16.87% 18.43%

SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 51.00
52.00
Week Low/High 48.50
58.00
Month Low/High 48.50
61.00
YEAR Low/High 39.00
66.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
200.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for SMIFS Capital Markets: