SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.
|BSE: 508905
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE641A01013
|
BSE
LIVE
14:38 | 12 Mar
|
51.05
|
-4.15
(-7.52%)
|
OPEN
51.15
|
HIGH
52.00
|
LOW
51.00
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|51.15
|CLOSE
|55.20
|VOLUME
|1301
|52-Week high
|66.00
|52-Week low
|39.00
|P/E
|15.33
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|29
|Buy Price
|51.05
|Buy Qty
|6.00
|Sell Price
|53.10
|Sell Qty
|55.00
About SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd.
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd
Incorporated in the early eighties, SMIFS Capital Markets is engaged in financial services. During 1994-95, the company placed 8.5 lac shares on private placement at a premium of Rs 285 and 11 lac shares at a premium of Rs 165.
The company intends to concentrate on enlarging its investor base and expanding its market network. It has set up offices at Bangalore and Madras and intends to capitali...> More
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|9.08
|7.54
|20.42
|Other Income
|0.6
|0.66
|-9.09
|Total Income
|9.67
|8.2
|17.93
|Total Expenses
|8.46
|8.02
|5.49
|Operating Profit
|1.21
|0.17
|611.76
|Net Profit
|0.83
|-0.03
|2866.67
|Equity Capital
|5.59
|5.59
| -
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - Peer Group
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|0.00%
|NA
|0.19%
|-0.84%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.43%
|-0.81%
|3 Month
|1.09%
|NA
|1.75%
|1.02%
|6 Month
|-2.30%
|NA
|5.14%
|4.39%
|1 Year
|21.84%
|NA
|16.80%
|16.17%
|3 Year
|121.96%
|NA
|16.87%
|18.43%
SMIFS Capital Markets Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|51.00
|
|52.00
|Week Low/High
|48.50
|
|58.00
|Month Low/High
|48.50
|
|61.00
|YEAR Low/High
|39.00
|
|66.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|200.00
