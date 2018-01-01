Smilax Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 519586
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE393M01016
|BSE 13:29 | 06 Feb
|Smilax Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Smilax Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.68
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.71
|VOLUME
|931
|52-Week high
|0.71
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.71
|Sell Qty
|70.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Smilax Industries Ltd.
Wyn Aqua Exports Limited a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad was incorporated on 3rd March 1994 under the name M/s.Galaxy Aqua Farms Limited subsequently changed to Wyn Aqua Exports Limited on 24th March, 1994. The Shrimp Farm and Hatchery of the Company will be situated at Iskapally Village in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is in shrimp culture. The Company exporting ...> More
Smilax Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|1.62
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.44
Announcement
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 for Quarter ended M
-
Financial Results Limited Review Report for December 31 2015
-
-
Statement of Investor Complaint under Reg. 13(3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015
-
Financial Results & Limited Review Report for Sept 30 2015 (Standalone)
-
Smilax Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2015
|Dec 2014
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|-
|Total Income
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Operating Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|-
|Net Profit
|-0.01
|-0.01
|0
|Equity Capital
|12.3
|12.3
|-
Smilax Industries Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|MCS
|3.14
|-4.85
|1.64
|Naisargik Agri.
|2.10
|-4.11
|1.28
|SC Agrotech
|1.73
|0.58
|1.04
|Smilax Indust.
|0.71
|0.00
|0.87
|Pratik Panels
|2.20
|-4.35
|0.86
|Venus Universal
|0.17
|-5.56
|0.85
|Kedia Construct
|4.89
|4.94
|0.73
Smilax Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-68.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Smilax Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.68
|
|0.71
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.71
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.71
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.71
|All TIME Low/High
|0.59
|
|23.00
