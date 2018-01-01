JUST IN
Smilax Industries Ltd.

BSE: 519586 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE393M01016
BSE 13:29 | 06 Feb Smilax Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Smilax Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.68
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.71
VOLUME 931
52-Week high 0.71
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.71
Sell Qty 70.00
About Smilax Industries Ltd.

Smilax Industries Ltd

Wyn Aqua Exports Limited a Company with its Registered Office at Hyderabad was incorporated on 3rd March 1994 under the name M/s.Galaxy Aqua Farms Limited subsequently changed to Wyn Aqua Exports Limited on 24th March, 1994. The Shrimp Farm and Hatchery of the Company will be situated at Iskapally Village in Nellore District, Andhra Pradesh. The Company is in shrimp culture. The Company exporting

Smilax Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 1.62
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.44
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Smilax Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2015 Dec 2014 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.01 0.01 0
Operating Profit -0.01 -0.01 -
Net Profit -0.01 -0.01 0
Equity Capital 12.3 12.3 -
Smilax Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
MCS 3.14 -4.85 1.64
Naisargik Agri. 2.10 -4.11 1.28
SC Agrotech 1.73 0.58 1.04
Smilax Indust. 0.71 0.00 0.87
Pratik Panels 2.20 -4.35 0.86
Venus Universal 0.17 -5.56 0.85
Kedia Construct 4.89 4.94 0.73
Smilax Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 2.68
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 90.54
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.81
Smilax Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -68.86% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Smilax Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.68
0.71
Week Low/High 0.00
0.71
Month Low/High 0.00
0.71
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.71
All TIME Low/High 0.59
23.00

