You are here » Home
» Company
» Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 513418
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE728B01032
|
BSE
LIVE
14:25 | 12 Mar
|
0.60
|
0.02
(3.45%)
|
OPEN
0.58
|
HIGH
0.60
|
LOW
0.58
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.58
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.58
|VOLUME
|164
|52-Week high
|3.75
|52-Week low
|0.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.58
|CLOSE
|0.58
|VOLUME
|164
|52-Week high
|3.75
|52-Week low
|0.36
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|6.12
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd
Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'90, Shimoga Technologies Ltd, previously known as Shimoga Forge took over the assets and liabilities of a proprietory concern, Sahyadri Forge, in Apr.'92 which was engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel forgings. The company became a public limited company in May'92. SFL is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of steel forgings with an in...> More
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|3.45%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.29%
|1 Month
|15.38%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.26%
|3 Month
|53.85%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.58%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.97%
|1 Year
|-81.13%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.82%
|3 Year
|-92.13%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.09%
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.58
|
|0.60
|Week Low/High
|0.54
|
|0.60
|Month Low/High
|0.52
|
|0.60
|YEAR Low/High
|0.36
|
|4.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.01
|
|21.00
Quick Links for Smiths & Founders (India):