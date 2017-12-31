JUST IN
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.

BSE: 513418 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE728B01032
BSE LIVE 14:25 | 12 Mar 0.60 0.02
(3.45%)
OPEN

0.58

 HIGH

0.60

 LOW

0.58
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd.

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd

Incorporated as a private limited company in Oct.'90, Shimoga Technologies Ltd, previously known as Shimoga Forge took over the assets and liabilities of a proprietory concern, Sahyadri Forge, in Apr.'92 which was engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel forgings. The company became a public limited company in May'92. SFL is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of steel forgings with an in...> More

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   6
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.28
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.14
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.17 1.71 26.9
Other Income -
Total Income 2.17 1.71 26.9
Total Expenses 2.03 1.79 13.41
Operating Profit 0.13 -0.08 262.5
Net Profit 0.01 -0.19 105.26
Equity Capital 10.2 10.2 -
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
EL Forge 4.30 4.88 8.74
Vybra Automet 6.00 2.04 7.76
Vishal Malleab. 27.95 4.88 7.55
Smiths & Founder 0.60 3.45 6.12
Techno Forge 11.07 4.93 4.77
Amforge Inds. 2.95 4.98 4.25
Sh.Ganesh Forg. 1.56 -4.88 1.95
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 87.49
Banks/FIs 0.01
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 11.61
Custodians 0.00
Other 0.89
Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week 3.45% NA 0.51% -0.29%
1 Month 15.38% NA -1.12% -0.26%
3 Month 53.85% NA 2.08% 1.58%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.97%
1 Year -81.13% NA 17.18% 16.82%
3 Year -92.13% NA 17.24% 19.09%

Smiths & Founders (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.58
0.60
Week Low/High 0.54
0.60
Month Low/High 0.52
0.60
YEAR Low/High 0.36
4.00
All TIME Low/High 0.01
21.00

