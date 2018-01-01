JUST IN
SML ISUZU Ltd.

BSE: 505192 Sector: Auto
NSE: SMLISUZU ISIN Code: INE294B01019
About SML ISUZU Ltd.

SML ISUZU Ltd

Incorporated in Jul.'83 as Swaraj Vehicles, Swaraj Mazda (SML) got its present name in 1984. It has been jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors (PTL) in India and Mazda Motor Corporation & Sumitomo Croporation in Japan. The company came out with a public issue in May '85 to part-finance its projects. In October 2004, SML's Technical Assistance Agreement with Maza ended. Subsequently on 18th Augus...> More

SML ISUZU Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1,110
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 448.42
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   80.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Sep 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.02
Book Value / Share () [*S] 269.70
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.84
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

SML ISUZU Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 221.45 226.59 -2.27
Other Income 0.66 1.59 -58.49
Total Income 222.11 228.18 -2.66
Total Expenses 223.28 216.22 3.27
Operating Profit -1.17 11.96 -109.78
Net Profit -9.76 2.96 -429.73
Equity Capital 14.48 14.48 -
SML ISUZU Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
HMT 29.05 -3.33 3497.88
Mah. Scooters 2278.90 0.72 2604.78
VST Till. Tract. 2628.60 -0.50 2271.11
SML ISUZU 766.80 -2.16 1109.56
Atul Auto 431.00 0.02 945.61
Scooters India 57.90 -4.93 494.35
Hind.Motors 7.80 -1.14 162.75
SML ISUZU Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 43.96
Banks/FIs 0.04
FIIs 5.67
Insurance 0.12
Mutual Funds 2.69
Indian Public 23.23
Custodians 0.00
Other 24.29
SML ISUZU Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.80% -4.95% 0.07% -0.86%
1 Month -5.69% -4.98% -1.55% -0.83%
3 Month -8.82% -12.65% 1.63% 1.00%
6 Month -15.38% -17.97% 5.01% 4.37%
1 Year -37.23% -37.74% 16.66% 16.15%
3 Year -37.21% -33.28% 16.73% 18.41%

SML ISUZU Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 764.00
794.80
Week Low/High 764.00
812.00
Month Low/High 764.00
840.00
YEAR Low/High 764.00
1385.00
All TIME Low/High 6.43
1670.00

