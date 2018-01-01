SML ISUZU Ltd.
About SML ISUZU Ltd.
Incorporated in Jul.'83 as Swaraj Vehicles, Swaraj Mazda (SML) got its present name in 1984. It has been jointly promoted by Punjab Tractors (PTL) in India and Mazda Motor Corporation & Sumitomo Croporation in Japan. The company came out with a public issue in May '85 to part-finance its projects. In October 2004, SML's Technical Assistance Agreement with Maza ended. Subsequently on 18th Augus...
SML ISUZU Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|1,110
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|1.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|448.42
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|80.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|14 Sep 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|1.02
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|269.70
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.84
SML ISUZU Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|221.45
|226.59
|-2.27
|Other Income
|0.66
|1.59
|-58.49
|Total Income
|222.11
|228.18
|-2.66
|Total Expenses
|223.28
|216.22
|3.27
|Operating Profit
|-1.17
|11.96
|-109.78
|Net Profit
|-9.76
|2.96
|-429.73
|Equity Capital
|14.48
|14.48
|-
SML ISUZU Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|HMT
|29.05
|-3.33
|3497.88
|Mah. Scooters
|2278.90
|0.72
|2604.78
|VST Till. Tract.
|2628.60
|-0.50
|2271.11
|SML ISUZU
|766.80
|-2.16
|1109.56
|Atul Auto
|431.00
|0.02
|945.61
|Scooters India
|57.90
|-4.93
|494.35
|Hind.Motors
|7.80
|-1.14
|162.75
SML ISUZU Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SML ISUZU Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|13/11
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|908
|Details
SML ISUZU Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.80%
|-4.95%
|0.07%
|-0.86%
|1 Month
|-5.69%
|-4.98%
|-1.55%
|-0.83%
|3 Month
|-8.82%
|-12.65%
|1.63%
|1.00%
|6 Month
|-15.38%
|-17.97%
|5.01%
|4.37%
|1 Year
|-37.23%
|-37.74%
|16.66%
|16.15%
|3 Year
|-37.21%
|-33.28%
|16.73%
|18.41%
SML ISUZU Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|764.00
|
|794.80
|Week Low/High
|764.00
|
|812.00
|Month Low/High
|764.00
|
|840.00
|YEAR Low/High
|764.00
|
|1385.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.43
|
|1670.00
