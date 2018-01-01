You are here » Home
» Company
» SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 531838
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE648B01024
|
BSE
15:28 | 24 Aug
|
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.06
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.06
|VOLUME
|138000
|52-Week high
|0.06
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.05
|Sell Qty
|10000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|0.06
|CLOSE
|0.06
|VOLUME
|138000
|52-Week high
|0.06
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.05
|Sell Qty
|10000.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.75
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd.
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd
AKL Soft & Infosys is a process driven IT services company, offering a wide range of end-to-end services in the domain based in Coimbatore, India. Their services range from Designing, Development, 24X7 customer support to marketing. The key executives of the company are Jagdish Vittal, Akash Jagdish Kadandale and Peranaidu Siddiah Devraj.
AKL Software delivers flexible, affordable, custom based...> More
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Financial Results
> More on SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep 2014
|Sep 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|
|0.05
|-
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|
|0.05
|-
|Total Expenses
|0.02
|0.06
|-66.67
|Operating Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Net Profit
|-0.02
|-0.01
|-100
|Equity Capital
|35.06
|35.06
| -
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Peer Group
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-28.57%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.05
|
|0.06
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.06
|All TIME Low/High
|0.04
|
|3.00
Quick Links for SMS Techsoft (India):