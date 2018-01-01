JUST IN
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd.

BSE: 531838 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE648B01024
BSE 15:28 | 24 Aug SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.06
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.06
VOLUME 138000
52-Week high 0.06
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.05
Sell Qty 10000.00
About SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd.

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd

AKL Soft & Infosys is a process driven IT services company, offering a wide range of end-to-end services in the domain based in Coimbatore, India. Their services range from Designing, Development, 24X7 customer support to marketing. The key executives of the company are Jagdish Vittal, Akash Jagdish Kadandale and Peranaidu Siddiah Devraj. AKL Software delivers flexible, affordable, custom based...> More

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.05
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2014 Sep 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.05 -
Other Income -
Total Income 0.05 -
Total Expenses 0.02 0.06 -66.67
Operating Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Net Profit -0.02 -0.01 -100
Equity Capital 35.06 35.06 -
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Centerac Tech. 1.66 0.00 1.83
Visu Intl. 0.47 -4.08 1.80
Archana Software 2.95 4.24 1.79
SMS Techsoft 0.05 -16.67 1.75
IDream Film 110.00 -0.90 1.65
Frontier Info. 2.45 0.00 1.64
Omnitech Info. 1.07 4.90 1.61
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 4.98
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 79.69
Custodians 0.00
Other 15.33
SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -28.57% NA 17.24% 19.01%

SMS Techsoft (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.05
0.06
Week Low/High 0.00
0.06
Month Low/High 0.00
0.06
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.06
All TIME Low/High 0.04
3.00

