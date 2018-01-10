JUST IN
SNL Bearings Ltd.

BSE: 505827 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE568F01017
BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar 379.90 11.05
(3.00%)
OPEN

368.00

 HIGH

380.00

 LOW

368.00
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan SNL Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
About SNL Bearings Ltd.

SNL Bearings Ltd

Incorporated in 1969, SNL Bearings Ltd., previously known as Shriram Needle Bearing Industries manufactures needle bearings in collaboration with Industriewerk Schaffler INA --Ingenieurdienst, Germany. Needle bearings are used widely in the automobile and general engineering industries. Stabilisation of production systems, debottlenecking in some of the existing product lines and development of...> More

SNL Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   137
EPS - TTM () [*S] 21.66
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 17.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   30.00
Latest Dividend Date 16 Feb 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 65.26
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.82
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

SNL Bearings Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 10.32 8.87 16.35
Other Income 0.07 0.07 0
Total Income 10.39 8.94 16.22
Total Expenses 6.88 5.93 16.02
Operating Profit 3.51 3.01 16.61
Net Profit 2.24 1.85 21.08
Equity Capital 3.61 3.61 -
SNL Bearings Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Autoline Inds. 73.45 -1.34 154.24
Majestic Auto 139.50 -0.14 145.08
Bharat Gears 175.00 0.60 142.45
SNL Bearings 379.90 3.00 137.14
Menon Pistons 25.40 -0.59 129.54
Automotive Stamp 78.60 -0.25 124.66
Kinetic Engg. 71.00 0.00 118.78
SNL Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.39
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.61
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 20.89
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.11
SNL Bearings Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -0.56% NA 0.05% -0.89%
1 Month -3.44% NA -1.56% -0.86%
3 Month 16.82% NA 1.61% 0.97%
6 Month 41.44% NA 4.99% 4.33%
1 Year 67.36% NA 16.64% 16.11%
3 Year 259.41% NA 16.71% 18.37%

SNL Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 368.00
380.00
Week Low/High 344.00
392.00
Month Low/High 344.00
405.00
YEAR Low/High 211.60
460.00
All TIME Low/High 5.71
460.00

