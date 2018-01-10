SNL Bearings Ltd.
|BSE: 505827
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE568F01017
|BSE LIVE 14:13 | 12 Mar
|379.90
|
11.05
(3.00%)
|
OPEN
368.00
|
HIGH
380.00
|
LOW
368.00
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|SNL Bearings Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|368.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|368.85
|VOLUME
|1694
|52-Week high
|460.00
|52-Week low
|211.60
|P/E
|17.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|137
|Buy Price
|372.25
|Buy Qty
|10.00
|Sell Price
|379.90
|Sell Qty
|1.00
About SNL Bearings Ltd.
Incorporated in 1969, SNL Bearings Ltd., previously known as Shriram Needle Bearing Industries manufactures needle bearings in collaboration with Industriewerk Schaffler INA --Ingenieurdienst, Germany. Needle bearings are used widely in the automobile and general engineering industries. Stabilisation of production systems, debottlenecking in some of the existing product lines and development of...> More
SNL Bearings Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|137
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|21.66
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|17.54
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|30.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|16 Feb 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.81
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|65.26
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.82
SNL Bearings Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|10.32
|8.87
|16.35
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.07
|0
|Total Income
|10.39
|8.94
|16.22
|Total Expenses
|6.88
|5.93
|16.02
|Operating Profit
|3.51
|3.01
|16.61
|Net Profit
|2.24
|1.85
|21.08
|Equity Capital
|3.61
|3.61
|-
SNL Bearings Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Autoline Inds.
|73.45
|-1.34
|154.24
|Majestic Auto
|139.50
|-0.14
|145.08
|Bharat Gears
|175.00
|0.60
|142.45
|SNL Bearings
|379.90
|3.00
|137.14
|Menon Pistons
|25.40
|-0.59
|129.54
|Automotive Stamp
|78.60
|-0.25
|124.66
|Kinetic Engg.
|71.00
|0.00
|118.78
SNL Bearings Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
SNL Bearings Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-0.56%
|NA
|0.05%
|-0.89%
|1 Month
|-3.44%
|NA
|-1.56%
|-0.86%
|3 Month
|16.82%
|NA
|1.61%
|0.97%
|6 Month
|41.44%
|NA
|4.99%
|4.33%
|1 Year
|67.36%
|NA
|16.64%
|16.11%
|3 Year
|259.41%
|NA
|16.71%
|18.37%
SNL Bearings Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|368.00
|
|380.00
|Week Low/High
|344.00
|
|392.00
|Month Low/High
|344.00
|
|405.00
|YEAR Low/High
|211.60
|
|460.00
|All TIME Low/High
|5.71
|
|460.00
