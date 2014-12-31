JUST IN
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd.

BSE: 524719 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE858A01039
OPEN 0.49
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.48
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 0.49
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.48
Buy Qty 700.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd.

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd

Tanu Healthcare Ltd.(formerly Shreeji Analytical Lab Limited (SALL)) set up a computerised testing laboratory project at Bhayandar, Bombay which will provide almost all types of analytical testing services. The company originally incorporated as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meet...> More

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 0.40
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.20
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2014 Dec 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 0.24 0.05 380
Other Income -
Total Income 0.24 0.05 380
Total Expenses 0.23 0.07 228.57
Operating Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Net Profit 0.01 -0.02 150
Equity Capital 32 32 -
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Bacil Pharma 3.82 4.95 2.25
Venmax Drugs 4.21 1.94 2.21
Welcure Drugs 1.41 4.44 1.90
Socrus Bio 0.48 0.00 1.54
Kabra Drugs 2.20 4.76 0.97
Raymed Labs 2.22 -4.72 0.95
Pharmaids Pharma 2.71 0.00 0.92
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 35.50
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 46.60
Custodians 0.00
Other 17.90
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.48
0.49
Week Low/High 0.00
0.49
Month Low/High 0.00
0.49
YEAR Low/High 0.00
0.49
All TIME Low/High 0.48
24.00

