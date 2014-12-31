You are here » Home
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd.
|BSE: 524719
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE858A01039
BSE
15:19 | 03 Aug
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.49
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.48
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|0.49
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.48
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.49
|CLOSE
|0.48
|VOLUME
|300
|52-Week high
|0.49
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.48
|Buy Qty
|700.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd.
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd
Tanu Healthcare Ltd.(formerly Shreeji Analytical Lab Limited (SALL)) set up a computerised testing laboratory project at Bhayandar, Bombay which will provide almost all types of analytical testing services.
The company originally incorporated as a Private Limited company and was subsequently converted into a public limited company vide Special Resolution passed in the Extraordinary General Meet...> More
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2014
|Dec 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.24
|0.05
|380
|Other Income
|
|
|-
|Total Income
|0.24
|0.05
|380
|Total Expenses
|0.23
|0.07
|228.57
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Net Profit
|0.01
|-0.02
|150
|Equity Capital
|32
|32
| -
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - Peer Group
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Socrus Bio Sciences Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.48
|
|0.49
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|0.49
|All TIME Low/High
|0.48
|
|24.00
