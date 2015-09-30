JUST IN
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd.

BSE: 530651 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE181K01019
BSE 15:27 | 20 Mar Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.02
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.03
VOLUME 198
52-Week high 1.02
52-Week low 1.02
P/E 2.43
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 0
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 1.02
Sell Qty 2.00
About Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd.

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a public limited company listed in BSE. It is located at Chennai. The company was promoted by Businessmen & Expert professionals. The company has state of the art R&D technology centre. The company has emerged as one of the foremost IT/Software product and service providers, to various, public, private and service sec...> More

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   0
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.42
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 2.43
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 10.11
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.10
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Sep 2015 Sep 2014 % Chg
Net Sales 0.83 0.75 10.67
Other Income -
Total Income 0.83 0.75 10.67
Total Expenses 0.63 0.63 0
Operating Profit 0.2 0.12 66.67
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 4 4 -
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
I Power Soln. 1.70 -4.49 0.76
Fourth Gen. 1.96 0.00 0.70
G-Tech Info. 1.87 0.00 0.65
Softech Infinium 1.02 -0.97 0.41
Virgo Global 0.38 -2.56 0.40
Dot Com Global 0.67 -4.29 0.36
Baron Infotech 0.32 0.00 0.33
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 10.33
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.75
Indian Public 73.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.10
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.02
1.02
Week Low/High 0.00
1.02
Month Low/High 0.00
1.02
YEAR Low/High 1.02
1.00
All TIME Low/High 1.02
104.00

