You are here » Home
» Company
» Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd.
|BSE: 530651
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE181K01019
|
BSE
15:27 | 20 Mar
|
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.02
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.03
|VOLUME
|198
|52-Week high
|1.02
|52-Week low
|1.02
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.02
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.02
|CLOSE
|1.03
|VOLUME
|198
|52-Week high
|1.02
|52-Week low
|1.02
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|1.02
|Sell Qty
|2.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|2.43
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|0.41
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd.
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd was incorporated in the year 1992. The company is a public limited company listed in BSE. It is located at Chennai. The company was promoted by Businessmen & Expert professionals. The company has state of the art R&D technology centre. The company has emerged as one of the foremost IT/Software product and service providers, to various, public, private and service sec...> More
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Financial Results
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - Peer Group
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Softech Infinium Solutions Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.02
|
|1.02
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.02
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.02
|YEAR Low/High
|1.02
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.02
|
|104.00
Quick Links for Softech Infinium Solutions: