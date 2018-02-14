JUST IN
Softsol India Ltd.

BSE: 532344 Sector: IT
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE002B01016
BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar 33.60 1.60
(5.00%)
OPEN

33.60

 HIGH

33.60

 LOW

33.60
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Softsol India Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 33.60
PREVIOUS CLOSE 32.00
VOLUME 2600
52-Week high 53.50
52-Week low 29.10
P/E 12.40
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 57
Buy Price 33.60
Buy Qty 325.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Softsol India Ltd.

Softsol India Ltd

Softsol India (SIL) came with its initial public issue in the month of May 2000 for 33,66,684 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.85/- per share. The securities of the Company are listed on the Hyderabad and Mumbai stock exchange. The company's state of Art facility admeasuring 36000 sq.ft. situated at Plot #4, Infocity, Madhapur is completely ready to in-house 500 software profess...

Softsol India Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   57
EPS - TTM () [*S] 2.71
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 12.40
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.00
Latest Dividend Date 23 Nov 2015
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 72.67
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.46
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Softsol India Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 1.12 0.75 49.33
Other Income 3.18 3.99 -20.3
Total Income 4.3 4.74 -9.28
Total Expenses 2.3 1.96 17.35
Operating Profit 1.99 2.78 -28.42
Net Profit 0.88 1.86 -52.69
Equity Capital 17.24 17.24 -
Softsol India Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Diamond Infosys. 1.52 0.00 61.10
COSYN 78.90 1.28 59.18
California Soft. 46.50 -4.91 57.52
Softsol India 33.60 5.00 56.52
Megasoft 12.11 -3.97 53.61
Integra Tele. 50.30 0.60 53.12
Unisys Soft. 22.90 1.33 52.67
Softsol India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 72.42
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 3.59
Custodians 0.00
Other 23.99
Softsol India Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -17.34% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -37.20% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 2.44% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -28.81% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -31.43% NA 17.24% 19.01%

Softsol India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 33.60
33.60
Week Low/High 31.70
35.00
Month Low/High 31.70
43.00
YEAR Low/High 29.10
54.00
All TIME Low/High 6.95
120.00

