Softsol India Ltd.
|BSE: 532344
|Sector: IT
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE002B01016
|BSE 15:23 | 12 Mar
|33.60
|
1.60
(5.00%)
|
OPEN
33.60
|
HIGH
33.60
|
LOW
33.60
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Softsol India Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|33.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|32.00
|VOLUME
|2600
|52-Week high
|53.50
|52-Week low
|29.10
|P/E
|12.40
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|57
|Buy Price
|33.60
|Buy Qty
|325.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Softsol India Ltd.
Softsol India (SIL) came with its initial public issue in the month of May 2000 for 33,66,684 equity shares of Rs.10/- each at a premium of Rs.85/- per share. The securities of the Company are listed on the Hyderabad and Mumbai stock exchange. The company's state of Art facility admeasuring 36000 sq.ft. situated at Plot #4, Infocity, Madhapur is completely ready to in-house 500 software profess...> More
Softsol India Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|57
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|2.71
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|12.40
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|12.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|23 Nov 2015
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|72.67
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|0.46
Announcement
-
-
Results - Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31-12-2017
-
-
-
Statement Of Investor Complaints Compliance For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
-
Softsol India Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|1.12
|0.75
|49.33
|Other Income
|3.18
|3.99
|-20.3
|Total Income
|4.3
|4.74
|-9.28
|Total Expenses
|2.3
|1.96
|17.35
|Operating Profit
|1.99
|2.78
|-28.42
|Net Profit
|0.88
|1.86
|-52.69
|Equity Capital
|17.24
|17.24
|-
Softsol India Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Diamond Infosys.
|1.52
|0.00
|61.10
|COSYN
|78.90
|1.28
|59.18
|California Soft.
|46.50
|-4.91
|57.52
|Softsol India
|33.60
|5.00
|56.52
|Megasoft
|12.11
|-3.97
|53.61
|Integra Tele.
|50.30
|0.60
|53.12
|Unisys Soft.
|22.90
|1.33
|52.67
Softsol India Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Softsol India Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-17.34%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-37.20%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|2.44%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-28.81%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-31.43%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Softsol India Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|33.60
|
|33.60
|Week Low/High
|31.70
|
|35.00
|Month Low/High
|31.70
|
|43.00
|YEAR Low/High
|29.10
|
|54.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.95
|
|120.00
