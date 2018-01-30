JUST IN
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd.

BSE: 500394 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE161C01026
BSE LIVE 14:01 | 06 Mar 0.36 -0.01
(-2.70%)
OPEN

0.36

 HIGH

0.36

 LOW

0.36
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 0.36
PREVIOUS CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.36
Buy Qty 1900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 0.36
CLOSE 0.37
VOLUME 1100
52-Week high 1.07
52-Week low 0.30
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 0.36
Buy Qty 1900.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Solid Carbide Tools Ltd.

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, Solid Carbide Tools was promoted by M M Kothari (a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange) and S K Nag. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Feb.'93. It is a 100% EOU manufacturing industrial rotary cutting tools, circuit board routers and circuit board drills with a capacity of 5,04,000 units pa. at its plant at Rabale on the Thane-B...> More

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -0.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.88
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income -
Total Income -
Total Expenses 0.04 0.09 -55.56
Operating Profit -0.03 -0.09 66.67
Net Profit -0.04 -0.09 55.56
Equity Capital 2.71 2.71 -
> More on Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Financials Results

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Amaze Entertech 48.30 5.00 1.69
Sancia Global 0.30 0.00 1.30
Servoteach Inds. 2.20 -4.76 1.13
Solid Carbide 0.36 -2.70 0.98
Koa Tools India 0.25 0.00 0.87
Guj. Toolroom 11.70 -4.72 0.82
Justride Enterp. 7.60 0.00 0.36
> More on Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Peer Group

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.49
Banks/FIs 1.72
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 29.33
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.46
> More on Solid Carbide Tools Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA -0.09% -0.98%
1 Month NA NA -1.70% -0.95%
3 Month NA NA 1.47% 0.88%
6 Month NA NA 4.85% 4.24%
1 Year NA NA 16.48% 16.01%
3 Year NA NA 16.55% 18.26%

Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 0.36
0.36
Week Low/High 0.36
0.00
Month Low/High 0.36
0.00
YEAR Low/High 0.30
1.00
All TIME Low/High 0.30
150.00

