Solid Carbide Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 500394
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE161C01026
|
BSE
LIVE
14:01 | 06 Mar
|
0.36
|
-0.01
(-2.70%)
|
OPEN
0.36
|
HIGH
0.36
|
LOW
0.36
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|0.36
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|0.37
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.36
|Buy Qty
|1900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|0.36
|CLOSE
|0.37
|VOLUME
|1100
|52-Week high
|1.07
|52-Week low
|0.30
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|0.36
|Buy Qty
|1900.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Solid Carbide Tools Ltd.
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd
Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, Solid Carbide Tools was promoted by M M Kothari (a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange) and S K Nag. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Feb.'93. It is a 100% EOU manufacturing industrial rotary cutting tools, circuit board routers and circuit board drills with a capacity of 5,04,000 units pa. at its plant at Rabale on the Thane-B...> More
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Financial Results
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - Peer Group
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|-0.09%
|-0.98%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.70%
|-0.95%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.47%
|0.88%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|4.85%
|4.24%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.48%
|16.01%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.55%
|18.26%
Solid Carbide Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|0.36
|
|0.36
|Week Low/High
|0.36
|
|0.00
|Month Low/High
|0.36
|
|0.00
|YEAR Low/High
|0.30
|
|1.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|150.00
Quick Links for Solid Carbide Tools: