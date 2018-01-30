Solid Carbide Tools Ltd

Incorporated in 1990 as a private limited company, Solid Carbide Tools was promoted by M M Kothari (a member of the Bombay Stock Exchange) and S K Nag. It was converted into a public limited company on 18 Feb.'93. It is a 100% EOU manufacturing industrial rotary cutting tools, circuit board routers and circuit board drills with a capacity of 5,04,000 units pa. at its plant at Rabale on the Thane-B...> More