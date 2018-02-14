JUST IN
Solid Containers Ltd.

BSE: 502460 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: N.A.
BSE LIVE 09:33 | 26 Oct Solid Containers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Solid Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.76
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.44
VOLUME 6000
52-Week high 6.76
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 6.76
Buy Qty 3000.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Solid Containers Ltd.

Solid Containers Ltd

Solid Containers Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the manufacture of paper and duplex boards, and kraft paper. The company was incorporated 1964, it belongs to Zee Teleflims Group. Solid Containers Limited is based in Mumbai, India. It has a manufacturing unit at Thane in Maharashtra....> More

Solid Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -199.48
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.03
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Solid Containers Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Expenses 0.18 0.09 100
Operating Profit -0.17 -0.08 -112.5
Net Profit -0.77 -0.59 -30.51
Equity Capital 2.7 2.7 -
Solid Containers Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Bio Green Papers 2.49 0.00 1.99
Tridev Infra. 2.96 0.00 1.93
Solid Containers 6.76 4.97 1.83
Danube Indust. 3.48 0.00 1.74
Simplex Papers 3.20 -1.54 0.96
Aurangabad Paper 1.64 4.46 0.95
Solid Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 56.63
Banks/FIs 0.06
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 20.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 9.39
Custodians 0.00
Other 13.92
Solid Containers Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.07% -0.95%
1 Month NA NA -1.55% -0.92%
3 Month NA NA 1.63% 0.91%
6 Month NA NA 5.01% 4.27%
1 Year NA NA 16.66% 16.04%
3 Year NA NA 16.72% 18.29%

Solid Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.76
6.76
Week Low/High 0.00
6.76
Month Low/High 0.00
6.76
YEAR Low/High 0.00
6.76
All TIME Low/High 0.50
83.00

