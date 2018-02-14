Solid Containers Ltd.
|BSE: 502460
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: N.A.
|BSE LIVE 09:33 | 26 Oct
|Solid Containers Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Solid Containers Ltd Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|6.76
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|6.44
|VOLUME
|6000
|52-Week high
|6.76
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|6.76
|Buy Qty
|3000.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
About Solid Containers Ltd.
Solid Containers Limited does not have significant operations. Previously, the company was engaged in the manufacture of paper and duplex boards, and kraft paper. The company was incorporated 1964, it belongs to Zee Teleflims Group. Solid Containers Limited is based in Mumbai, India. It has a manufacturing unit at Thane in Maharashtra....> More
Solid Containers Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|-
|Latest Dividend Date
|-
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|-199.48
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|-0.03
Solid Containers Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|-
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Expenses
|0.18
|0.09
|100
|Operating Profit
|-0.17
|-0.08
|-112.5
|Net Profit
|-0.77
|-0.59
|-30.51
|Equity Capital
|2.7
|2.7
|-
Solid Containers Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Sarda Papers
|7.00
|-3.45
|2.18
|Bio Green Papers
|2.49
|0.00
|1.99
|Tridev Infra.
|2.96
|0.00
|1.93
|Solid Containers
|6.76
|4.97
|1.83
|Danube Indust.
|3.48
|0.00
|1.74
|Simplex Papers
|3.20
|-1.54
|0.96
|Aurangabad Paper
|1.64
|4.46
|0.95
Solid Containers Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Solid Containers Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.07%
|-0.95%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.55%
|-0.92%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|1.63%
|0.91%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.01%
|4.27%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.66%
|16.04%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|16.72%
|18.29%
Solid Containers Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.76
|
|6.76
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.76
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.76
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|6.76
|All TIME Low/High
|0.50
|
|83.00
Quick Links for Solid Containers:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices