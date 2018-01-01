You are here » Home
Solid Stone Company Ltd.
|BSE: 513699
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE584G01012
|
BSE
LIVE
10:40 | 12 Mar
|
69.90
|
3.25
(4.88%)
|
OPEN
63.65
|
HIGH
69.90
|
LOW
63.35
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Solid Stone Company Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|63.65
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|66.65
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|123.00
|52-Week low
|63.35
|P/E
|58.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|63.65
|CLOSE
|66.65
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|123.00
|52-Week low
|63.35
|P/E
|58.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|38
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|69.90
|Sell Qty
|4.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|58.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|37.61
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Solid Stone Company Ltd.
Solid Stone Company Ltd
Solid Granites Limited was originally incorporated in the name of style of Solid Granites Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company has started its commercial operations in January 1992. It was subsequently changed to a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed on 30th July, 1994 and the Company has obtained Fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the
Solid Stone Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Solid Stone Company Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Solid Stone Company Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|11.61
|14.06
|-17.43
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.01
|0
|Total Income
|11.62
|14.06
|-17.35
|Total Expenses
|10.82
|13.11
|-17.47
|Operating Profit
|0.79
|0.95
|-16.84
|Net Profit
|0.1
|0.19
|-47.37
|Equity Capital
|5.38
|5.38
| -
Solid Stone Company Ltd - Peer Group
Solid Stone Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Solid Stone Company Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.30%
|1 Month
|-4.44%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.27%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.57%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.96%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.80%
|3 Year
|34.55%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.08%
Solid Stone Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|63.35
|
|69.90
|Week Low/High
|63.35
|
|76.00
|Month Low/High
|63.35
|
|76.00
|YEAR Low/High
|63.35
|
|123.00
|All TIME Low/High
|2.00
|
|165.00
