Solid Stone Company Ltd.

BSE: 513699 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE584G01012
BSE LIVE 10:40 | 12 Mar 69.90 3.25
(4.88%)
OPEN

63.65

 HIGH

69.90

 LOW

63.35
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Solid Stone Company Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Solid Stone Company Ltd.

Solid Stone Company Ltd

Solid Granites Limited was originally incorporated in the name of style of Solid Granites Private Limited with Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company has started its commercial operations in January 1992. It was subsequently changed to a Public Limited Company vide Special Resolution passed on 30th July, 1994 and the Company has obtained Fresh Certificate of Incorporation confirming the ...> More

Solid Stone Company Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   38
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.20
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 58.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   6.00
Latest Dividend Date 29 Aug 2013
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 37.45
P/B Ratio () [*S] 1.87
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Solid Stone Company Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 11.61 14.06 -17.43
Other Income 0.01 0.01 0
Total Income 11.62 14.06 -17.35
Total Expenses 10.82 13.11 -17.47
Operating Profit 0.79 0.95 -16.84
Net Profit 0.1 0.19 -47.37
Equity Capital 5.38 5.38 -
Solid Stone Company Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Focus Suites Sol 32.00 0.00 42.72
Tree House Edu. 10.01 -0.79 42.35
Likhami Consult. 40.00 -0.25 39.80
Solid Stone 69.90 4.88 37.61
DRA Consultants 31.95 15.97 35.05
Walchand People 118.60 -4.66 34.39
Eastern Gases 22.90 4.57 34.35
Solid Stone Company Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.54
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.56
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 17.26
Custodians 0.00
Other 12.65
Solid Stone Company Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.30%
1 Month -4.44% NA -1.12% -0.27%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.57%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.96%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.80%
3 Year 34.55% NA 17.24% 19.08%

Solid Stone Company Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 63.35
69.90
Week Low/High 63.35
76.00
Month Low/High 63.35
76.00
YEAR Low/High 63.35
123.00
All TIME Low/High 2.00
165.00

