Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.
|BSE: 522152
|Sector: Engineering
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE410A01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
78.10
|
-0.40
(-0.51%)
|
OPEN
78.00
|
HIGH
79.75
|
LOW
74.50
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|78.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|78.50
|VOLUME
|4171
|52-Week high
|91.95
|52-Week low
|33.25
|P/E
|18.25
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|35
|Buy Price
|78.10
|Buy Qty
|195.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd
Headed by P J Sheth as Executive Chairman Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd engaged in Manufacturing Centreless Grinder and Loose Spares etc.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products.
A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the...> More
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|5.16
|3.8
|35.79
|Other Income
|0.14
|0.04
|250
|Total Income
|5.3
|3.84
|38.02
|Total Expenses
|4.05
|3.14
|28.98
|Operating Profit
|1.25
|0.7
|78.57
|Net Profit
|0.85
|0.34
|150
|Equity Capital
|4.54
|4.54
| -
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Peer Group
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-8.17%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|16.83%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|44.50%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|46.25%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|111.94%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|457.86%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|74.50
|
|79.75
|Week Low/High
|74.50
|
|91.00
|Month Low/High
|62.25
|
|92.00
|YEAR Low/High
|33.25
|
|92.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.75
|
|92.00
