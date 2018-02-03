JUST IN
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.

BSE: 522152 Sector: Engineering
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE410A01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 78.10 -0.40
(-0.51%)
OPEN

78.00

 HIGH

79.75

 LOW

74.50
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd.

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd

Headed by P J Sheth as Executive Chairman Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd engaged in Manufacturing Centreless Grinder and Loose Spares etc.During the year 2001 the company has entered into a formal agreement with M/S Delta-Tau Datasystems Inc,of USA and have started marketing the products. A new assembly facility at the plant has now become fully operational and company has capacity to increase the...> More

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   35
EPS - TTM () [*S] 4.28
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 18.25
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   12.50
Latest Dividend Date 20 Jul 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 1.59
Book Value / Share () [*S] 26.87
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 5.16 3.8 35.79
Other Income 0.14 0.04 250
Total Income 5.3 3.84 38.02
Total Expenses 4.05 3.14 28.98
Operating Profit 1.25 0.7 78.57
Net Profit 0.85 0.34 150
Equity Capital 4.54 4.54 -
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Raunaq EPC Intl. 128.00 -1.39 42.75
Bemco Hydraulics 180.40 4.67 39.51
Rapicut Carbides 68.00 -0.58 36.52
Solitaire Mach. 78.10 -0.51 35.46
Birla Precision 6.73 -1.46 35.43
G G Dandekar 71.95 -1.98 34.54
Rishi Laser 29.15 -2.83 26.79
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 44.62
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 48.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 6.98
Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -8.17% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 16.83% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 44.50% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 46.25% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 111.94% NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 457.86% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Solitaire Machine Tools Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 74.50
79.75
Week Low/High 74.50
91.00
Month Low/High 62.25
92.00
YEAR Low/High 33.25
92.00
All TIME Low/High 0.75
92.00

