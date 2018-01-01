JUST IN
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.

BSE: 511571 Sector: Financials
NSE: SOMDUTTFIN ISIN Code: INE754C01010
BSE LIVE 10:58 | 07 Mar 5.14 -0.27
(-4.99%)
OPEN

5.14

 HIGH

5.14

 LOW

5.14
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd

Som Datt Finance Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and was promoted by Som Datt. It is engaged in financial activities, including hire purchase, leasing and financing. It diversified into project consultancy, loan syndication, bill discounting, financial and advisory services and motion and general insurance. In 1994-95, the company got registration from SEBI as category-I merchant banker. ...> More

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   5
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.13
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 39.54
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   10.00
Latest Dividend Date 07 Sep 2011
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.44
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.36
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.54 0.43 25.58
Other Income -
Total Income 0.54 0.44 22.73
Total Expenses 0.45 0.39 15.38
Operating Profit 0.09 0.04 125
Net Profit 0.09 0.04 125
Equity Capital 10.01 10.01 -
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Jagsonpal Fin. 9.55 4.83 5.25
Prime Capital Ma 5.25 -1.87 5.25
BAMPSL Sec. 1.52 -5.00 5.17
Som Datt Finance 5.14 -4.99 5.15
Richfield Fin 13.71 0.00 5.14
Inani Sec. 11.18 -4.93 5.10
GCM Capital 3.00 -5.66 5.08
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 69.19
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 22.79
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.02
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.58% -0.51%
1 Month -10.30% NA -1.05% -0.47%
3 Month NA NA 2.15% 1.36%
6 Month -9.82% NA 5.54% 4.74%
1 Year -21.04% NA 17.26% 16.56%
3 Year NA NA 17.32% 18.83%

Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 5.14
5.14
Week Low/High 5.14
5.00
Month Low/High 4.97
6.00
YEAR Low/High 4.37
8.00
All TIME Low/High 0.90
80.00

