You are here » Home
» Company
» Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.
|BSE: 511571
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: SOMDUTTFIN
|ISIN Code: INE754C01010
|
BSE
LIVE
10:58 | 07 Mar
|
5.14
|
-0.27
(-4.99%)
|
OPEN
5.14
|
HIGH
5.14
|
LOW
5.14
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|5.14
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|5.41
|VOLUME
|389
|52-Week high
|7.63
|52-Week low
|4.37
|P/E
|39.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|5.14
|Buy Qty
|111.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|5.14
|CLOSE
|5.41
|VOLUME
|389
|52-Week high
|7.63
|52-Week low
|4.37
|P/E
|39.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5
|Buy Price
|5.14
|Buy Qty
|111.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|39.54
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|5.15
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd.
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd
Som Datt Finance Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and was promoted by Som Datt. It is engaged in financial activities, including hire purchase, leasing and financing. It diversified into project consultancy, loan syndication, bill discounting, financial and advisory services and motion and general insurance. In 1994-95, the company got registration from SEBI as category-I merchant banker.
...> More
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Financial Results
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - Peer Group
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.58%
|-0.51%
|1 Month
|-10.30%
|NA
|-1.05%
|-0.47%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.15%
|1.36%
|6 Month
|-9.82%
|NA
|5.54%
|4.74%
|1 Year
|-21.04%
|NA
|17.26%
|16.56%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.32%
|18.83%
Som Datt Finance Corporation Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|5.14
|
|5.14
|Week Low/High
|5.14
|
|5.00
|Month Low/High
|4.97
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.37
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.90
|
|80.00
Quick Links for Som Datt Finance Corporation: