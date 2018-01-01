You are here » Home
» Company
» Soma Papers & Industries Ltd
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 516038
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE737E01011
|
BSE
15:07 | 22 May
|
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|15.77
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|15.04
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|15.77
|52-Week low
|13.65
|P/E
|143.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.77
|Sell Qty
|711.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|143.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|15.77
|CLOSE
|15.04
|VOLUME
|50
|52-Week high
|15.77
|52-Week low
|13.65
|P/E
|143.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|15.77
|Sell Qty
|711.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|143.36
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2.21
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Soma Papers & Industries Ltd.
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd
Soma Papers & Industries(SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of coating division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, self copy paper, gum paper.
Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it has enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into rel...> More
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|15.77
|
|15.77
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.77
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|15.77
|YEAR Low/High
|13.65
|
|16.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.55
|
|130.00
Quick Links for Soma Papers & Industries: