JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Soma Papers & Industries Ltd

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 516038 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE737E01011
BSE 15:07 | 22 May Soma Papers & Industries Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 15.77
PREVIOUS CLOSE 15.04
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 15.77
52-Week low 13.65
P/E 143.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.77
Sell Qty 711.00
OPEN 15.77
CLOSE 15.04
VOLUME 50
52-Week high 15.77
52-Week low 13.65
P/E 143.36
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 15.77
Sell Qty 711.00

About Soma Papers & Industries Ltd.

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd

Soma Papers & Industries(SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of coating division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, self copy paper, gum paper. Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it has enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into rel...> More

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2
EPS - TTM () [*S] 0.11
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 143.36
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -40.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.39
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales -
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 0.01 -
Total Expenses 0.02 -
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 1.4 1.4 -
> More on Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Financials Results

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Saffron Indus. 7.65 -1.92 5.50
Kay Power &Paper 5.00 0.00 5.32
Gratex Inds. 12.25 3.81 3.71
Soma Papers 15.77 4.85 2.21
Sarda Papers 7.00 -3.45 2.18
Bio Green Papers 2.49 0.00 1.99
Tridev Infra. 2.96 0.00 1.93
> More on Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Peer Group

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 49.50
Banks/FIs 3.24
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 2.88
Mutual Funds 0.72
Indian Public 36.25
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.40
> More on Soma Papers & Industries Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.02%

Soma Papers & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 15.77
15.77
Week Low/High 0.00
15.77
Month Low/High 0.00
15.77
YEAR Low/High 13.65
16.00
All TIME Low/High 6.55
130.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Soma Papers & Industries: