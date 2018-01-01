Soma Papers & Industries Ltd

Soma Papers & Industries(SPIL), an associate of the Parijat Enterprises Group, was incorporated in 1992 to takeover the hived of coating division of Shree Vindhya Papers. It manufactures Coated Paper & Board and Speciality Paper and Boards, like Coated paper, self copy paper, gum paper. Starting with a capacity of 6000 tpa, it has enhanced its capacity to 10,000 tpa and has diversified into rel...> More