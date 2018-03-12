JUST IN
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.

BSE: 521034 Sector: Industrials
NSE: SOMATEX ISIN Code: INE314C01013
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 12.58 0.46
(3.80%)
OPEN

12.05

 HIGH

12.65

 LOW

12.05
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 12.45 0.20
(1.63%)
OPEN

12.65

 HIGH

12.65

 LOW

12.00
About Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd

The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The company was one of the first units to manufacture indigo denim in 1986. In 1994, the company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 cr. The company's principal products inclu...> More

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   42
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -1.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] -8.33
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 19.52 22.66 -13.86
Other Income 0.88 2.22 -60.36
Total Income 20.4 24.88 -18.01
Total Expenses 17.9 21.75 -17.7
Operating Profit 2.5 3.13 -20.13
Net Profit -1.66 -1.52 -9.21
Equity Capital 33.03 33.03 -
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Blue Blends (I) 21.10 -1.40 43.44
STI India 14.75 -4.84 42.78
Spenta Intl. 150.65 -5.96 41.58
Soma Textiles 12.58 3.80 41.55
Lak. Auto. Looms 68.10 -0.66 41.54
S R Inds. 29.15 -2.02 40.58
Arex Inds. 101.05 0.05 40.02
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 63.66
Banks/FIs 0.03
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.01
Indian Public 29.13
Custodians 0.00
Other 7.17
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -4.91% -8.12% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -9.37% -6.74% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -22.58% -30.45% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.52% -4.60% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -11.35% -12.01% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 322.15% 271.64% 17.24% 19.02%

Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 12.05
12.65
Week Low/High 12.03
14.00
Month Low/High 12.03
15.00
YEAR Low/High 9.15
25.00
All TIME Low/High 0.95
191.00

