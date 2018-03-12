You are here » Home
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.
|BSE: 521034
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: SOMATEX
|ISIN Code: INE314C01013
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
12.58
|
0.46
(3.80%)
|
OPEN
12.05
|
HIGH
12.65
|
LOW
12.05
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
12.45
|
0.20
(1.63%)
|
OPEN
12.65
|
HIGH
12.65
|
LOW
12.00
About Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd.
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd
The Ahmedabad unit of Soma Textiles & Industries was taken over in 1969 and a major modernisation and expansion programme was carried out to revive it. The company was one of the first units to manufacture indigo denim in 1986. In 1994, the company commissioned its 100% export-oriented spinning unit (cap.: 30,204 spindles) at a capital outlay of Rs 74 cr.
The company's principal products inclu...
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|19.52
|22.66
|-13.86
|Other Income
|0.88
|2.22
|-60.36
|Total Income
|20.4
|24.88
|-18.01
|Total Expenses
|17.9
|21.75
|-17.7
|Operating Profit
|2.5
|3.13
|-20.13
|Net Profit
|-1.66
|-1.52
|-9.21
|Equity Capital
|33.03
|33.03
| -
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - Peer Group
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-4.91%
|-8.12%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-9.37%
|-6.74%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-22.58%
|-30.45%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.52%
|-4.60%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-11.35%
|-12.01%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|322.15%
|271.64%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Soma Textiles & Industries Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|12.05
|
|12.65
|Week Low/High
|12.03
|
|14.00
|Month Low/High
|12.03
|
|15.00
|YEAR Low/High
|9.15
|
|25.00
|All TIME Low/High
|0.95
|
|191.00
Quick Links for Soma Textiles & Industries: