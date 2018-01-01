Somany Ceramics Ltd

SPL Ltd.(formerly Somany Pilkington Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. It was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with the UK based Pilkington Tiles, It came into the total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divesture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favour of H L Somany and his group of compan...> More