Somany Ceramics Ltd.

BSE: 531548 Sector: Consumer
NSE: SOMANYCERA ISIN Code: INE355A01028
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 653.80 5.65
(0.87%)
OPEN

647.20

 HIGH

666.60

 LOW

646.60
NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar 655.50 3.90
(0.60%)
OPEN

651.60

 HIGH

659.00

 LOW

644.95
About Somany Ceramics Ltd.

Somany Ceramics Ltd

SPL Ltd.(formerly Somany Pilkington Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. It was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with the UK based Pilkington Tiles, It came into the total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divesture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favour of H L Somany and his group of compan...> More

Somany Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,772
EPS - TTM () [*S] 16.79
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 38.94
Face Value ()   2
Latest Dividend (%)   135.00
Latest Dividend Date 09 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.42
Book Value / Share () [*S] 123.19
P/B Ratio () [*S] 5.31
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Somany Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 385.67 409.5 -5.82
Other Income 4.8 2.89 66.09
Total Income 390.47 412.39 -5.32
Total Expenses 356.85 370.76 -3.75
Operating Profit 33.62 41.63 -19.24
Net Profit 14.33 20.2 -29.06
Equity Capital 8.48 8.48 -
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 9093.21
Cera Sanitary. 3176.45 1.08 4129.38
Somany Ceramics 653.80 0.87 2772.11
Asian Granito 466.45 0.05 1403.55
Nitco 111.65 -1.76 610.73
Orient Bell 259.25 0.06 368.91
Somany Ceramics Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 51.53
Banks/FIs 0.07
FIIs 3.72
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 20.58
Indian Public 14.22
Custodians 0.00
Other 8.87
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
05/12 Equirus Securities Accumulate 858 PDF IconDetails
12/09 Reliance Securities Buy 800 PDF IconDetails
18/07 Motilal Oswal Buy 568 PDF IconDetails
Somany Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.03% -3.14% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -6.41% -5.57% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -27.74% -26.34% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -18.32% -17.71% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 5.15% 3.78% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 72.87% 67.28% 17.24% 19.01%

Somany Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 646.60
666.60
Week Low/High 646.60
687.00
Month Low/High 629.50
736.00
YEAR Low/High 615.00
974.00
All TIME Low/High 3.02
974.00

Quick Links for Somany Ceramics: