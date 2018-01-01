Somany Ceramics Ltd.
|BSE: 531548
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: SOMANYCERA
|ISIN Code: INE355A01028
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|653.80
|
5.65
(0.87%)
|
OPEN
647.20
|
HIGH
666.60
|
LOW
646.60
|NSE 15:27 | 12 Mar
|655.50
|
3.90
(0.60%)
|
OPEN
651.60
|
HIGH
659.00
|
LOW
644.95
|OPEN
|647.20
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|648.15
|VOLUME
|632
|52-Week high
|973.80
|52-Week low
|615.00
|P/E
|38.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,772
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|651.60
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|651.60
|VOLUME
|64902
|52-Week high
|977.60
|52-Week low
|615.10
|P/E
|38.94
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|2,772
|Buy Price
|655.05
|Buy Qty
|25.00
|Sell Price
|657.90
|Sell Qty
|8.00
About Somany Ceramics Ltd.
SPL Ltd.(formerly Somany Pilkington Ltd), a part of H L Somany Group is into manufacture of ceramic tiles. It was incorporated in 1968 by Kolkata based Somany Group in collaboration with the UK based Pilkington Tiles, It came into the total control of Somany Group in 1995 with the divesture of entire stake in SPL Ltd. by Pilkington Tiles Holdings, UK in favour of H L Somany and his group of compan...> More
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|2,772
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|16.79
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|38.94
|Face Value
|()
|2
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|135.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|09 Aug 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.42
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|123.19
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|5.31
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|385.67
|409.5
|-5.82
|Other Income
|4.8
|2.89
|66.09
|Total Income
|390.47
|412.39
|-5.32
|Total Expenses
|356.85
|370.76
|-3.75
|Operating Profit
|33.62
|41.63
|-19.24
|Net Profit
|14.33
|20.2
|-29.06
|Equity Capital
|8.48
|8.48
|-
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|Kajaria Ceramics
|571.90
|0.11
|9093.21
|Cera Sanitary.
|3176.45
|1.08
|4129.38
|Somany Ceramics
|653.80
|0.87
|2772.11
|Asian Granito
|466.45
|0.05
|1403.55
|Nitco
|111.65
|-1.76
|610.73
|Orient Bell
|259.25
|0.06
|368.91
Somany Ceramics Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|05/12
|Equirus Securities
|Accumulate
|858
|Details
|12/09
|Reliance Securities
|Buy
|800
|Details
|18/07
|Motilal Oswal
|Buy
|568
|Details
Somany Ceramics Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.03%
|-3.14%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-6.41%
|-5.57%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-27.74%
|-26.34%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-18.32%
|-17.71%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|5.15%
|3.78%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|72.87%
|67.28%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Somany Ceramics Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|646.60
|
|666.60
|Week Low/High
|646.60
|
|687.00
|Month Low/High
|629.50
|
|736.00
|YEAR Low/High
|615.00
|
|974.00
|All TIME Low/High
|3.02
|
|974.00
