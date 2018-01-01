JUST IN
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.

BSE: 520057 Sector: Auto
NSE: SONASTEER ISIN Code: INE643A01035
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 104.85 -2.00
(-1.87%)
OPEN

108.15

 HIGH

108.90

 LOW

103.40
NSE LIVE 15:28 | 12 Mar 105.70 -2.05
(-1.90%)
OPEN

107.05

 HIGH

108.85

 LOW

104.00
OPEN 108.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 106.85
VOLUME 51075
52-Week high 131.40
52-Week low 75.00
P/E 76.53
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 2,083
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd

Sona Koya Steering Systems Ltd, with a Market Share of 50% is the largest manufacturer of Steering gears in India and a leading supplier of Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, Manual Rack & Pinion Steering Systems, Collapsible, Tilt and Rigid Steering Columns for Passenger Vans and MUVs. In addtion to this the Companies product also includes Rear Axle Assemblies and Propeller Shafts.The Company is a...

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   2,083
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.37
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 76.53
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   25.00
Latest Dividend Date 14 Aug 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 0.47
Book Value / Share () [*S] 14.98
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 292.8 395.17 -25.91
Other Income 1.08 1.78 -39.33
Total Income 293.88 396.96 -25.97
Total Expenses 261.46 343.98 -23.99
Operating Profit 32.42 52.97 -38.8
Net Profit 5.83 12.9 -54.81
Equity Capital 19.87 19.87 -
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Wheels India 2230.60 1.05 2683.41
Federal-Mogul Go 463.90 -2.28 2580.68
Automotive Axles 1467.70 0.95 2217.69
Sona Koyo Steer. 104.85 -1.87 2083.37
Lumax Inds. 2207.25 0.55 2063.78
Gabriel India 140.20 0.18 2013.27
Subros 312.85 0.35 1877.10
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 77.39
Banks/FIs 0.02
FIIs 0.11
Insurance 0.60
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 16.71
Custodians 0.00
Other 5.16
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
19/10 Dynamic Levels Buy 66 PDF IconDetails
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.22% -0.75% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 1.11% 2.17% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month -3.32% -2.67% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -5.96% -6.00% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 28.41% 29.45% 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year 112.25% 115.06% 17.24% 19.02%

Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 103.40
108.90
Week Low/High 103.40
109.00
Month Low/High 102.55
113.00
YEAR Low/High 75.00
131.00
All TIME Low/High 1.09
131.00

