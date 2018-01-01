You are here » Home
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.
|BSE: 520057
|Sector: Auto
|NSE: SONASTEER
|ISIN Code: INE643A01035
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
104.85
|
-2.00
(-1.87%)
|
OPEN
108.15
|
HIGH
108.90
|
LOW
103.40
|
NSE
LIVE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
105.70
|
-2.05
(-1.90%)
|
OPEN
107.05
|
HIGH
108.85
|
LOW
104.00
About Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd.
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd
Sona Koya Steering Systems Ltd, with a Market Share of 50% is the largest manufacturer of Steering gears in India and a leading supplier of Hydraulic Power Steering Systems, Manual Rack & Pinion Steering Systems, Collapsible, Tilt and Rigid Steering Columns for Passenger Vans and MUVs. In addtion to this the Companies product also includes Rear Axle Assemblies and Propeller Shafts.The Company is a...> More
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|292.8
|395.17
|-25.91
|Other Income
|1.08
|1.78
|-39.33
|Total Income
|293.88
|396.96
|-25.97
|Total Expenses
|261.46
|343.98
|-23.99
|Operating Profit
|32.42
|52.97
|-38.8
|Net Profit
|5.83
|12.9
|-54.81
|Equity Capital
|19.87
|19.87
| -
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Peer Group
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - Research Reports
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.22%
|-0.75%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|1.11%
|2.17%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|-3.32%
|-2.67%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-5.96%
|-6.00%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|28.41%
|29.45%
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|112.25%
|115.06%
|17.24%
|19.02%
Sona Koyo Steering Systems Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|103.40
|
|108.90
|Week Low/High
|103.40
|
|109.00
|Month Low/High
|102.55
|
|113.00
|YEAR Low/High
|75.00
|
|131.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.09
|
|131.00
Quick Links for Sona Koyo Steering Systems: