Sonal Adhesives Ltd.

BSE: 526901 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE344I01017
BSE 13:32 | 09 Mar 6.30 -0.07
(-1.10%)
OPEN

6.30

 HIGH

6.30

 LOW

6.30
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Sonal Adhesives Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 6.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 6.37
VOLUME 300
52-Week high 13.10
52-Week low 5.75
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 4
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Sonal Adhesives Ltd.

Sonal Adhesives Ltd

Sonal Adhesives Ltd is a leading manufacturer in India specializing in the manufacture of synthetic (plastic) ropes and OPP self adhesive tapes. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. With three factories and subsidiary companies, the company has about 12 years' experience in the production of Plastic ropes, OPP Self Adhesive Tapes and Acrylic adhesives. State of the art equipment and...> More

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   4
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   5.00
Latest Dividend Date 13 Sep 2012
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 3.15
P/B Ratio () [*S] 2.00
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 13 6.89 88.68
Other Income -0.05 0.04 -225
Total Income 12.95 6.93 86.87
Total Expenses 13.4 7.3 83.56
Operating Profit -0.45 -0.38 -18.42
Net Profit -0.3 -0.28 -7.14
Equity Capital 6.06 6.06 -
> More on Sonal Adhesives Ltd Financials Results

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
H K Trade Inter. 19.00 0.00 5.00
Pankaj Polymers 8.33 -4.91 4.61
Vallabh Poly-Pl. 9.82 4.91 4.12
Sonal Adhesives 6.30 -1.10 3.82
Stanpacks(India) 6.03 0.00 3.68
Promact Plastics 4.21 -1.17 2.74
Para. Print. 0.82 -4.65 2.19
> More on Sonal Adhesives Ltd Peer Group

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 62.71
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 27.09
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.79
> More on Sonal Adhesives Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -32.76% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Sonal Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 6.30
6.30
Week Low/High 6.30
6.00
Month Low/High 6.30
6.00
YEAR Low/High 5.75
13.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
18.00

