About Sonal Adhesives Ltd.
Sonal Adhesives Ltd is a leading manufacturer in India specializing in the manufacture of synthetic (plastic) ropes and OPP self adhesive tapes. The company was incorporated in the year 1991. With three factories and subsidiary companies, the company has about 12 years' experience in the production of Plastic ropes, OPP Self Adhesive Tapes and Acrylic adhesives. State of the art equipment and...> More
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|4
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|-
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|-
|Face Value
|()
|10
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|5.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|13 Sep 2012
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|0.00
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|3.15
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|2.00
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|13
|6.89
|88.68
|Other Income
|-0.05
|0.04
|-225
|Total Income
|12.95
|6.93
|86.87
|Total Expenses
|13.4
|7.3
|83.56
|Operating Profit
|-0.45
|-0.38
|-18.42
|Net Profit
|-0.3
|-0.28
|-7.14
|Equity Capital
|6.06
|6.06
|-
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|H K Trade Inter.
|19.00
|0.00
|5.00
|Pankaj Polymers
|8.33
|-4.91
|4.61
|Vallabh Poly-Pl.
|9.82
|4.91
|4.12
|Sonal Adhesives
|6.30
|-1.10
|3.82
|Stanpacks(India)
|6.03
|0.00
|3.68
|Promact Plastics
|4.21
|-1.17
|2.74
|Para. Print.
|0.82
|-4.65
|2.19
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-32.76%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sonal Adhesives Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|6.30
|
|6.30
|Week Low/High
|6.30
|
|6.00
|Month Low/High
|6.30
|
|6.00
|YEAR Low/High
|5.75
|
|13.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|18.00
