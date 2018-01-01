Sonata Software Ltd.
|BSE: 532221
|Sector: IT
|NSE: SONATSOFTW
|ISIN Code: INE269A01021
|BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar
|314.50
|
-5.15
(-1.61%)
|
OPEN
325.00
|
HIGH
325.35
|
LOW
311.65
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|314.75
|
-4.80
(-1.50%)
|
OPEN
322.75
|
HIGH
325.00
|
LOW
312.15
About Sonata Software Ltd.
Sonata Software Ltd (SSL), initially set up in 1986 as a division of Indian Organic Chemicals Ltd (IOCL). Promoters viz. Bhupati Investments and Finance Ltd, S B Ghia, M D Dalal, Rajan Raheja & family have acquired the stake in SSL over a period of time. Sonata,a division of IOCL was later spun off as an independent company namely, Sonata Software Ltd, in October 1994 for a consideration of Rs ...> More
Sonata Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals
|Parameter
|Values
|Market Cap
|( cr)
|3,309
|EPS - TTM
|()
|[*S]
|12.96
|P/E Ratio
|(X)
|[*S]
|24.27
|Face Value
|()
|1
|Latest Dividend
|(%)
|375.00
|Latest Dividend Date
|20 Nov 2017
|Dividend Yield
|(%)
|2.81
|Book Value / Share
|()
|[*S]
|43.51
|P/B Ratio
|()
|[*S]
|7.23
Announcement
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Sonata Software Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
-
Sonata Software Limited - Analysts/Institutional Investor Meet/Con. Call Updates
-
Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Intimation
Sonata Software Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|766.75
|612.57
|25.17
|Other Income
|6.52
|5.21
|25.14
|Total Income
|773.26
|617.78
|25.17
|Total Expenses
|701.7
|555.59
|26.3
|Operating Profit
|71.57
|62.19
|15.08
|Net Profit
|49.32
|38.65
|27.61
|Equity Capital
|10.37
|10.52
|-
Sonata Software Ltd - Peer Group
|Company
|Price()
|Chg (%)
|Mkt Cap ( CR)
|KPIT Tech.
|217.35
|3.60
|4292.66
|Zensar Tech.
|888.70
|0.61
|3997.37
|Firstsour.Solu.
|49.35
|1.54
|3386.54
|Sonata Software
|314.50
|-1.61
|3308.54
|Take Solutions
|170.60
|3.27
|2272.39
|Intellect Design
|177.40
|0.17
|2223.53
|8K Miles
|703.80
|1.76
|2148.00
Sonata Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
|
|
Sonata Software Ltd - Research Reports
|Date
|Broker
|Action
|Price
|Report
|16/08
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|160
|Details
|18/12
|HDFC Securities
|Buy
|183
|Details
Sonata Software Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-1.89%
|-1.35%
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|7.14%
|10.07%
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|33.52%
|31.94%
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|100.51%
|104.92%
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|70.37%
|70.50%
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|86.81%
|111.95%
|17.24%
|19.01%
Sonata Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|311.65
|
|325.35
|Week Low/High
|302.40
|
|326.00
|Month Low/High
|285.25
|
|366.00
|YEAR Low/High
|142.95
|
|366.00
|All TIME Low/High
|6.35
|
|366.00
