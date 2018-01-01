JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Sonata Software Ltd

Sonata Software Ltd.

BSE: 532221 Sector: IT
NSE: SONATSOFTW ISIN Code: INE269A01021
BSE 15:46 | 12 Mar 314.50 -5.15
(-1.61%)
OPEN

325.00

 HIGH

325.35

 LOW

311.65
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 314.75 -4.80
(-1.50%)
OPEN

322.75

 HIGH

325.00

 LOW

312.15
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 325.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 319.65
VOLUME 52544
52-Week high 366.00
52-Week low 142.95
P/E 24.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,309
Buy Price 314.50
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 325.00
CLOSE 319.65
VOLUME 52544
52-Week high 366.00
52-Week low 142.95
P/E 24.27
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 3,309
Buy Price 314.50
Buy Qty 4.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

About Sonata Software Ltd.

Sonata Software Ltd

Sonata Software Ltd (SSL), initially set up in 1986 as a division of Indian Organic Chemicals Ltd (IOCL). Promoters viz. Bhupati Investments and Finance Ltd, S B Ghia, M D Dalal, Rajan Raheja & family have acquired the stake in SSL over a period of time. Sonata,a division of IOCL was later spun off as an independent company namely, Sonata Software Ltd, in October 1994 for a consideration of Rs ...> More

Sonata Software Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3,309
EPS - TTM () [*S] 12.96
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 24.27
Face Value ()   1
Latest Dividend (%)   375.00
Latest Dividend Date 20 Nov 2017
Dividend Yield (%) 2.81
Book Value / Share () [*S] 43.51
P/B Ratio () [*S] 7.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

News

Announcement

Sonata Software Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 766.75 612.57 25.17
Other Income 6.52 5.21 25.14
Total Income 773.26 617.78 25.17
Total Expenses 701.7 555.59 26.3
Operating Profit 71.57 62.19 15.08
Net Profit 49.32 38.65 27.61
Equity Capital 10.37 10.52 -
> More on Sonata Software Ltd Financials Results

Sonata Software Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
KPIT Tech. 217.35 3.60 4292.66
Zensar Tech. 888.70 0.61 3997.37
Firstsour.Solu. 49.35 1.54 3386.54
Sonata Software 314.50 -1.61 3308.54
Take Solutions 170.60 3.27 2272.39
Intellect Design 177.40 0.17 2223.53
8K Miles 703.80 1.76 2148.00
> More on Sonata Software Ltd Peer Group

Sonata Software Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 30.95
Banks/FIs 0.05
FIIs 13.17
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 4.27
Indian Public 38.34
Custodians 1.34
Other 11.88
> More on Sonata Software Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Sonata Software Ltd - Research Reports

Date Broker Action Price Report
16/08 HDFC Securities Buy 160 PDF IconDetails
18/12 HDFC Securities Buy 183 PDF IconDetails
> More on Sonata Software Ltd Research Reports

Sonata Software Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -1.89% -1.35% 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 7.14% 10.07% -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 33.52% 31.94% 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month 100.51% 104.92% 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year 70.37% 70.50% 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year 86.81% 111.95% 17.24% 19.01%

Sonata Software Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 311.65
325.35
Week Low/High 302.40
326.00
Month Low/High 285.25
366.00
YEAR Low/High 142.95
366.00
All TIME Low/High 6.35
366.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Sonata Software: