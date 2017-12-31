Source Industries (India) Ltd

Source Industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Tirumala Textile Processors Ltd. It made its public issue in the year 1992. It is mainly into Textile Processing. It manufactures Blankets and Processed Cloth at its plant located at Mahaboobnagar in Andhra Pradesh. The company changed its name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Ltd. Again in February 2012, the company chang...> More