Source Industries (India) Ltd.

BSE: 521036 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE695C01015
BSE 12:06 | 06 Mar 1.05 -0.05
(-4.55%)
OPEN

1.05

 HIGH

1.05

 LOW

1.05
NSE LIVE 05:30 | 01 Jan Source Industries (India) Ltd Not listed in NSE
About Source Industries (India) Ltd.

Source Industries (India) Ltd

Source Industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Tirumala Textile Processors Ltd. It made its public issue in the year 1992. It is mainly into Textile Processing. It manufactures Blankets and Processed Cloth at its plant located at Mahaboobnagar in Andhra Pradesh. The company changed its name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Ltd. Again in February 2012, the company chang...> More

Source Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 4.47
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.23
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Source Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.03 0.02 50
Other Income -
Total Income 0.03 0.02 50
Total Expenses 0.02 0.02 0
Operating Profit -
Net Profit -
Equity Capital 11.4 11.4 -
Source Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Kakatiya Textile 2.40 -4.00 1.39
Kush Industries 0.85 4.94 1.30
Aananda Lakshmi 3.62 -4.99 1.27
Source Indust. 1.05 -4.55 1.20
Kiran Syntex 2.75 4.96 1.17
Alan Scott Inds. 16.65 4.72 1.15
Unimin India 0.46 -4.17 0.93
Source Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 18.12
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 65.38
Custodians 0.00
Other 16.50
Source Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.75%
3 Year -80.77% NA 17.24% 19.02%

Source Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.05
1.05
Week Low/High 1.05
1.00
Month Low/High 1.05
1.00
YEAR Low/High 1.00
2.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
35.00

Quick Links for Source Industries (India):