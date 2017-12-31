You are here » Home
» Company
» Source Industries (India) Ltd
Source Industries (India) Ltd.
|BSE: 521036
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE695C01015
|
BSE
12:06 | 06 Mar
|
1.05
|
-0.05
(-4.55%)
|
OPEN
1.05
|
HIGH
1.05
|
LOW
1.05
|
NSE
LIVE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Source Industries (India) Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.05
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|1.58
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.05
|CLOSE
|1.10
|VOLUME
|200
|52-Week high
|1.58
|52-Week low
|1.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.05
|Buy Qty
|1.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.20
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Source Industries (India) Ltd.
Source Industries (India) Ltd
Source Industries (India) Ltd was incorporated in the year 1984 with the name Tirumala Textile Processors Ltd. It made its public issue in the year 1992. It is mainly into Textile Processing. It manufactures Blankets and Processed Cloth at its plant located at Mahaboobnagar in Andhra Pradesh. The company changed its name to Tirumala Seung Han Textiles Ltd. Again in February 2012, the company chang...> More
Source Industries (India) Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Source Industries (India) Ltd - Financial Results
Source Industries (India) Ltd - Peer Group
Source Industries (India) Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Source Industries (India) Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.75%
|3 Year
|-80.77%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.02%
Source Industries (India) Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.05
|Week Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.00
|Month Low/High
|1.05
|
|1.00
|YEAR Low/High
|1.00
|
|2.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|35.00
Quick Links for Source Industries (India):