Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. The company provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include organic ashwagandha, organic triphala, and organic satavari tablets. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. Earlier known as Inwinex Laboratories, it got its p...> More