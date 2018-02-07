You are here » Home
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.
|BSE: 531398
|Sector: Health care
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE679C01027
|
BSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
113.05
|
-5.95
(-5.00%)
|
OPEN
124.90
|
HIGH
124.90
|
LOW
113.05
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|124.90
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|119.00
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|220.00
|52-Week low
|84.15
|P/E
|69.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|113.05
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|69.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|124.90
|CLOSE
|119.00
|VOLUME
|7
|52-Week high
|220.00
|52-Week low
|84.15
|P/E
|69.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|73
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|113.05
|Sell Qty
|24.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|69.78
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|72.80
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
About Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd
Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. The company provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include organic ashwagandha, organic triphala, and organic satavari tablets. The company is based in Hyderabad, India.
Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. Earlier known as Inwinex Laboratories, it got its p...> More
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Financial Results
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Peer Group
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|-5.71%
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|-4.48%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|15.18%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|-13.74%
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|-13.74%
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|113.05
|
|124.90
|Week Low/High
|113.05
|
|124.90
|Month Low/High
|94.40
|
|124.90
|YEAR Low/High
|84.15
|
|220.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.00
|
|220.00
