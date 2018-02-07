JUST IN
You are here » Home » Company » Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.

BSE: 531398 Sector: Health care
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE679C01027
BSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 113.05 -5.95
(-5.00%)
OPEN

124.90

 HIGH

124.90

 LOW

113.05
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Not listed in NSE
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 124.90
PREVIOUS CLOSE 119.00
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 220.00
52-Week low 84.15
P/E 69.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 113.05
Sell Qty 24.00
OPEN 124.90
CLOSE 119.00
VOLUME 7
52-Week high 220.00
52-Week low 84.15
P/E 69.78
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 73
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 113.05
Sell Qty 24.00

About Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd.

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd

Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Limited engages in the pharmaceutical business in India. The company provides allopathic and ayurvedic formulations. Its principal products include organic ashwagandha, organic triphala, and organic satavari tablets. The company is based in Hyderabad, India. Inwinex Pharmaceuticals Ltd was incorporated in the year 1995. Earlier known as Inwinex Laboratories, it got its p...> More

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   73
EPS - TTM () [*S] 1.62
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] 69.78
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 11.41
P/B Ratio () [*S] 9.91
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 2.71 5.98 -54.68
Other Income 0.01 -
Total Income 2.72 5.98 -54.52
Total Expenses 2.05 4.15 -50.6
Operating Profit 0.67 1.83 -63.39
Net Profit 0.68 1.39 -51.08
Equity Capital 6.44 6.44 -
> More on Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Financials Results

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Venus Remedies 61.80 -0.88 76.26
Jagsonpal Pharma 28.85 -1.03 75.59
Sharon Bio-Med. 6.17 0.49 73.39
Source Natural 113.05 -5.00 72.80
Natural Capsules 114.00 1.47 71.02
Guj. Themis Bio. 45.65 -3.18 66.28
Shree Ganesh Bio 360.80 2.50 66.03
> More on Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Peer Group

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 74.37
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 21.20
Custodians 0.00
Other 4.43
> More on Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd Share Holding Pattern

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week -5.71% NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month -4.48% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 15.18% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month -13.74% NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year -13.74% NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 113.05
124.90
Week Low/High 113.05
124.90
Month Low/High 94.40
124.90
YEAR Low/High 84.15
220.00
All TIME Low/High 1.00
220.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Source Natural Foods & Herbal Supplements: