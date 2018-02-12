You are here » Home
South Asian Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 526477
|Sector: Others
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE118B01010
BSE
15:14 | 12 Feb
7.50
0.10
(1.35%)
OPEN
7.50
HIGH
7.50
LOW
7.50
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
South Asian Enterprises Ltd
Not listed in NSE
About South Asian Enterprises Ltd.
South Asian Enterprises Ltd
Formerly South Asian Entertainment, South Asian Enterprises (SAEL) was incorporated in 1989 and is in the business of recreation and amusement parks. Since SAEL plans to diversify into various other activities, its name is changed from South Asian Entertainment to the present one. Now SAEL propose to explore real estate business. To reflect the true nature of its activities, it is proposed to chan...
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec 2017
|Dec 2016
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|0.65
|0.53
|22.64
|Other Income
|0.01
|0.02
|-50
|Total Income
|0.67
|0.56
|19.64
|Total Expenses
|0.59
|0.64
|-7.81
|Operating Profit
|0.08
|-0.08
|200
|Net Profit
|0.07
|-0.09
|177.78
|Equity Capital
|4
|4
| -
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|0.00%
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|22.55%
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|-26.83%
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
South Asian Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|7.50
|
|7.50
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|7.50
|Month Low/High
|7.50
|
|8.00
|YEAR Low/High
|4.82
|
|8.00
|All TIME Low/High
|1.45
|
|150.00
