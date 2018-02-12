JUST IN
South Asian Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 526477 Sector: Others
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE118B01010
BSE 15:14 | 12 Feb 7.50 0.10
(1.35%)
OPEN

7.50

 HIGH

7.50

 LOW

7.50
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan South Asian Enterprises Ltd Not listed in NSE
About South Asian Enterprises Ltd.

South Asian Enterprises Ltd

Formerly South Asian Entertainment, South Asian Enterprises (SAEL) was incorporated in 1989 and is in the business of recreation and amusement parks. Since SAEL plans to diversify into various other activities, its name is changed from South Asian Entertainment to the present one. Now SAEL propose to explore real estate business. To reflect the true nature of its activities, it is proposed to chan...> More

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   3
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] 22.25
P/B Ratio () [*S] 0.34
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Dec 2017 Dec 2016 % Chg
Net Sales 0.65 0.53 22.64
Other Income 0.01 0.02 -50
Total Income 0.67 0.56 19.64
Total Expenses 0.59 0.64 -7.81
Operating Profit 0.08 -0.08 200
Net Profit 0.07 -0.09 177.78
Equity Capital 4 4 -
> More on South Asian Enterprises Ltd Financials Results

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Navketan Merchan 0.87 4.82 3.14
AVI Products 29.55 4.97 3.07
Arnav Corp. 0.34 3.03 3.04
South Asian Ent. 7.50 1.35 3.00
Magna Inds. 2.30 1.32 2.87
Aseem Global 2.70 0.37 2.86
Omansh Enterpri. 1.59 -4.79 2.82
> More on South Asian Enterprises Ltd Peer Group

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 61.13
Banks/FIs 0.00
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 0.00
Indian Public 28.82
Custodians 0.00
Other 10.04
> More on South Asian Enterprises Ltd Share Holding Pattern

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month 0.00% NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month 22.55% NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year -26.83% NA 17.24% 19.01%

South Asian Enterprises Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 7.50
7.50
Week Low/High 0.00
7.50
Month Low/High 7.50
8.00
YEAR Low/High 4.82
8.00
All TIME Low/High 1.45
150.00

